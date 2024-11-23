Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Myntra pilots foray into quick commerce with 'M-Now' in parts of Bengaluru

Myntra pilots foray into quick commerce with 'M-Now' in parts of Bengaluru

The pilot project, "M-Now," is operational in a few pin codes in Bengaluru and offers a limited selection of products "to see how it works"

Myntra

Boasting a strong user base, Myntra has about 40 million annual transacting customers. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Flipkart-backed lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra is piloting a quick delivery service that guarantees delivery within two hours in select areas of Bengaluru.

The pilot project, "M-Now," is operational in a few pin codes in Bengaluru and offers a limited selection of products "to see how it works", according to a source.

The service will be rolled out to additional locations based on the learnings from the pilot, the source added.

In 2022, the Bengaluru-based firm launched an express delivery service called M-Express in metro cities, aiming to deliver products within 24-48 hours of order placement.

"We launched M-Express earlier, towards enhancing the customer-experience with regard to speed and have been experimenting with a pilot for faster delivery in a select few pincodes. We will look at expanding it further based on the insights gained, before launching it formally," a Myntra spokesperson told PTI.

 

While quick commerce platforms are increasingly adding beauty and fashion categories to their offerings, Myntra will be one of the first specialised fashion platforms to enter the quick commerce arena with M-Now.

Boasting a strong user base, Myntra has about 40 million annual transacting customers. The company's revenue from operations reportedly increased by 25 per cent from Rs 3,501 crore in FY22 to Rs 4,375 crore in FY23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

youtube

YouTube Shopping expands in India, collaborates with Flipkart and Myntra

Amazon India Delivery Associates at all-women DS Champhai - ready to go out for delivery

Women bring home the sales, delivering festival wins for e-commerce firms

Myntra

Myntra Big Fashion Festival registers record 627 million user visits

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa, Licious pilot fast delivery services to meet growing consumer demand

shopping

E-commerce order volumes grow 20% in first 4 days of festive season sale

Topics : Myntra E-commerce sellers Flipkart Fashion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon