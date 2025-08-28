Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nalco to invest ₹30K crore in smelter and coal power plant, says CMD

Nalco to invest ₹30K crore in smelter and coal power plant, says CMD

The state-run aluminium producer plans to allocate about ₹18,000 crore for establishing the proposed smelter in Odisha, Chairman Singh added

Nalco rides on London Metal Exchange gains, sees room for more price hikes

Further, NALCO is eyeing equity participation in lithium assets in Australia through Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), a joint venture of public sector companies tasked with securing critical mineral resources abroad.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) plans to invest ₹30,000 crore in setting up a new aluminium smelter and an associated coal-based power plant over the next five years, said Chairman and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh on August 28. 
The state-run aluminium producer plans to allocate about ₹18,000 crore for establishing the proposed smelter in Odisha, Chairman Singh added.
 
He added that the project would be financed through a combination of debt and internal resources.
 
Another ₹12,000 crore has been earmarked for building a coal-based power plant, for which the company is currently in discussions with Coal India and NTPC, Singh noted. 
 

As part of its growth strategy, the company is also looking to acquire new bauxite and coal mines to strengthen its raw material security. Additionally, Nalco is exploring opportunities to bid for critical mineral mines in India.
 
The company noted that the availability of alumina in the Indian market has increased following the imposition of additional US tariffs, leading to some pressure in the domestic market due to surplus supplies.
 
Further, Nalco is eyeing equity participation in lithium assets in Australia through Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), a joint venture of public sector companies tasked with securing critical mineral resources abroad. 
 

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

