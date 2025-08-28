Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Amazon boosts festive delivery with 12 fulfilment, 6 new sort centres

Amazon boosts festive delivery with 12 fulfilment, 6 new sort centres

The expansion adds a combined 8.6 million cubic feet of incremental storage capacity, it said citing an analogy of it being equivalent of 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools

Amazon

"Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Amazon today announced a major expansion of its operations network with the launch of 12 new fulfillment centers (FCs) and expansion of 6 FCs," Amazon said in a release. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of 12 new fulfilment centres (smart warehouses) and half a dozen new sort centres -- its network expansion aimed at bolstering delivery capabilities in the festive season.

The expansion adds a combined 8.6 million cubic feet of incremental storage capacity, it said citing an analogy of it being equivalent of 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

"Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Amazon today announced a major expansion of its operations network with the launch of 12 new fulfillment centers (FCs) and expansion of 6 FCs," Amazon said in a release.

The expansion brings the first Amazon fulfillment center to five cities including Hooghly, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Visakhapatnam and Hubballi. The company also announced the launch of six new sort centres (SCs) in Hubli, Trivandrum, Rajpura, Gorakhpur, Moradabad and Prayagraj with a combined area of 500000 sq. feet, it informed.

 

Explaining the rationale, Amazon said the expansion will help sellers better serve customers by placing selection closer to them.

Also Read

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Govt to tap Amazon, Flipkart data in inflation revamp, launch index

Alvarez & Marsal

Alvarez & Marsal plans to triple global capability centre staff in India

Amazon

Amazon to revamp Fire tablets with Android in major Kittyhawk project

amazon

Amazon India upbeat on festive season after strong Prime Day sales

ev charging

US retail sales rise 0.5% in July on strong auto demand, major promotions

It is expected to create "thousands of new work opportunities", the company said.

"These opportunities include a variety of roles in Amazon's operations network, including full-time and part-time options (such as Fulfilment and Sortation Associates, Team Leads, Process Assistants)," the release added.

The new buildings are ready and operational ahead of the upcoming festive season.

As such, festive shopping remains one of the biggest annual opportunities for brands, driven by cultural celebrations, gifting traditions, lucrative discounts, and consumer appetite for new and seasonal products. According to 2025 edition of the JioStar Festive Sentiment Survey, 92 per cent of Indian consumers plan to continue or increase their festive spending this year, signalling robust consumer confidence and a golden opportunity for brands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TVS Orbiter, TVS

Rare earth crisis may hit festive sales of E2W industry, says TVS Motor

KV Kamath, BFSI

FY25 was a pivotal year for Jio Financial Services, says KV Kamath

Airbus

Airbus picks Mahindra Aerostructures to make H125 helicopter main fuselage

Handshake

Power Mech Projects bags ₹371 cr civil works order from Mahan Energen

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Infrastructure appoints Omkar Prasad as new CFO

Topics : Amazon e-commerce industry festivals Amazon India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon