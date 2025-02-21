Friday, February 21, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Natural pet treat brand Dogsee Chew raises Rs 69 crore in Series B round

Natural pet treat brand Dogsee Chew raises Rs 69 crore in Series B round

Dogsee intends to scale its manufacturing capabilities with the new capital by expanding its current factories and setting up a new production facility, according to a company statement

equity fundraiser

Company promoters, Shivanssh Holdings, and the Poddar Family office also participated in the fundraiser. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Natural pet treat brand Dogsee Chew has raised USD 8 million (about Rs 69 crore) in a Series B funding round led by Ektha.

With this investment, the company's total funding now stands at USD 22 million.

Dogsee intends to scale its manufacturing capabilities with the new capital by expanding its current factories and setting up a new production facility, according to a company statement.

Founded in 2015, the brand is currently available in over 30 countries.

Company promoters, Shivanssh Holdings, and the Poddar Family office also participated in the fundraiser.

"To make our products more accessible, we also plan to open distribution hubs in key international markets, allowing our retail partners to seamlessly access Dogsee Chews with shorter lead times," said Bhupendra Khanal, Co-founder & CEO of Dogsee.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

boAt logo

boAt gears up for IPO, plans Rs 2,000 cr confidential DRHP filing soon

merger and acquisition (M&A)

India overtakes Southeast Asia in deal-making, says Rothschild & Co

South Korea flag

EaseMyTrip, Korea Tourism join hands to woo Indian tourists to South Korea

smart meters electricity

Tata Power DDL partners with Probus to advance smart metering technology

Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals gets Rs 14.08 cr demand from GST authority in Punjab

Topics : Dogs pet food boosts company's shares Corporate fundraising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon