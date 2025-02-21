Friday, February 21, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Power DDL partners with Probus to advance smart metering technology

Tata Power DDL partners with Probus to advance smart metering technology

The NIC is designed to integrate effortlessly with Tata Power-DDL's consumer mobile applications and meter reading systems, delivering improved user experience

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Friday said it has collaborated with Probus Smart Things to revolutionize smart metering technology through the adoption of a universal Network Interface Card (NIC) with Bluetooth-enabled communication.

As part of this collaboration, Tata Power-DDL and Probus will jointly create innovative use cases to advance smart metering technology and will file joint patents to protect the intellectual property arising from these efforts, the company stated.

"This initiative aligns with Tata Power-DDL's vision of providing reliable, efficient, and sustainable solutions for our consumers," Gajanan S Kale, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power DDL said.

The Universal NIC, designed to enhance smart metering capabilities, represents a breakthrough in the energy sector by enabling reliable and efficient communication even in the absence of primary networks.

 

The Universal NIC provides enhanced connectivity as bluetooth-enabled communication ensures meter data collection and operations like reconnection/ disconnection in challenging network conditions. It also provides integration with mobile applications.

"By working closely with Tata Power-DDL, we aim to set a new standard in smart metering technology," Anand Singh, Founder & CEO of Probus Smart Things said.

The advanced NIC will initially serve Tata Power-DDL's operations, with plans to extend its benefits to other utilities and geographies in the future.

Tata Power DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. It distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of around 9 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Power smart meter tender electricity sector

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

