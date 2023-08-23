Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

NCDRC dismisses appeal filed by Cloudtail challenging CCPA's order

CCPA had asked the company to recall 1,033 cookers in violation of BIS standards; had levied penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the company

Photo: Pexels

Representative Image (Photo: Pexels)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from Cloudtail India Pvt Ltd, challenging an order passed by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). The order concerned a violation of consumer rights involving the sale of domestic pressure cookers without adherence to mandatory BIS standards.

In an order dated November 2022, the CCPA had instructed the company to recall 1,033 units of domestic pressure cookers that it had sold to consumers. The authority further directed Cloudtail to reimburse the costs of the recalled pressure cookers and submit a compliance report within 45 days. Moreover, the CCPA had imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on the company for the sale of pressure cookers in contravention of Quality Control Orders (QCO).

Cloudtail India had been marketing the pressure cookers primarily on the e-commerce site, Amazon.

According to the QCO, effective from February 1, 2022, domestic pressure cookers must conform to Indian Standard (IS) 2347: 2017 and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as stipulated in Scheme-I of Schedule II of the Bureau of Indian Standard (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018.

Domestic pressure cookers, being among the most commonly used everyday items in households, are often located in close proximity to family members. Consequently, a domestic pressure cooker that violates the mandatory requirements of the QCO can pose an extreme and fatal danger to the life and safety of consumers and the public at large.

It was noted that Cloudtail was selling domestic pressure cookers to consumers without conforming to the required mandatory standards and without the standard (ISI) mark under the licence from the BIS, even after the enforcement of the QCO.

Also Read

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

Governments abroad call Data Protection Bill a 'landmark' regulation

Financial bill or not: Opposition raises concerns over Data Protection Bill

CCI slaps Rs 55 lakh penalty on ADIA, TPG Group for false declarations

Bikanervala to go for IPO in next 3 years with revenue of over Rs 3,000 cr

Honeywell sets up airfield ground lighting manufacturing facility in India

Infosys rolls out 80% average variable payout for Q1 to eligible employees

India Post Payments Bank plans to double income in FY24: MD Venkatramu


In its response to the CCPA, Cloudtail had contended that following the enforcement of the QCO, it had suspended the import of the pressure cookers. However, the CCPA observed that while the import had indeed been suspended, the company had not ceased the sale of these non-compliant pressure cookers to consumers.

Topics : NCDRC consumer protection law cloudtail india

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon