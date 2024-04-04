Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NCDRC dismisses govt's 2015 plea against sale of Nestle's Maggi noodles

The DoCA had alleged that the company had indulged in unfair trade practices by manufacturing and selling hazardous and defective goods to the public

Maggie

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a 2015 complaint by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) against the sale of Maggi noodles, Nestle India said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The DoCA had alleged that the company had indulged in unfair trade practices by manufacturing and selling hazardous and defective goods to the public.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It had further sought a compensation of Rs 284.55 crore and punitive damages of Rs 355.41 crore from the company.

“Complaint filed by the Union of India, Department of Consumer Affairs in 2015… was dismissed by the NCDRC in favour of the Company vide NCDRC’s Order dated 2 April, 2024. Copy of the said order was received by the Company on 3 April, 2024,” Nestle said in the exchange filing.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had found excess levels of lead and Monosodium glutamate (MSG) in Maggi noodles in 2015, following which several states banned the product. The company too had pulled out the product from the market and destroyed over 35,000 tonnes of Maggi noodles. However, the ban was lifted five months later.

Also Read

Nestle rallies 6% to fresh high; sets Jan 5 as record date for stock split

Nestle India Q3CY23 result: Profit up 37%; firm announces 1:10 stock split

Nestle India turnover crosses Rs 5,000 crore in a quarter in a first

FMCG major Nestle India on track to launch plant-based protein products

Nestle India slips 2% on profit-booking; trades 1:10 ex-stock split

HDFC foreign legroom rises but misses index provider MSCI threshold

Boeing paid $160 mn in compensation after MAX 9 grounding, says Alaska Air

IBM, Microsoft collaborate to launch experience zone in Bengaluru

SS Innovations to start first human trials for remote telesurgery soon

Byju's seeks arbitration with dissenting investor; NCLT adjourns case

Topics : NCDRC Nestle Maggi consumer market FSSAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon