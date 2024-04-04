NCDRC dismisses govt's 2015 plea against sale of Nestle's Maggi noodles

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a 2015 complaint by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) against the sale of Maggi noodles, Nestle India said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The DoCA had alleged that the company had indulged in unfair trade practices by manufacturing and selling hazardous and defective goods to the public.

It had further sought a compensation of Rs 284.55 crore and punitive damages of Rs 355.41 crore from the company.

“Complaint filed by the Union of India, Department of Consumer Affairs in 2015… was dismissed by the NCDRC in favour of the Company vide NCDRC’s Order dated 2 April, 2024. Copy of the said order was received by the Company on 3 April, 2024,” Nestle said in the exchange filing.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had found excess levels of lead and Monosodium glutamate (MSG) in Maggi noodles in 2015, following which several states banned the product. The company too had pulled out the product from the market and destroyed over 35,000 tonnes of Maggi noodles. However, the ban was lifted five months later.