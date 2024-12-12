Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / NCLAT appoints NBCC as consultant to complete Supertech's housing projects

NCLAT appoints NBCC as consultant to complete Supertech's housing projects

NBCC will complete 16 projects, comprising 49,748 houses in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Karnakata

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

The public sector company is mainly into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC has been appointed as a project management consultant to complete Supertech Ltd's 16 real estate projects at a cost of nearly Rs 9,500 crore, a move that will provide relief to thousands of homebuyers.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), vide its order dated December 12, 2024, has "appointed NBCC (India) Limited as Project Management Consultant for the completion of 16 projects of Supertech Ltd".

NBCC will complete 16 projects, comprising 49,748 houses in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Karnakata.

"The tentative construction cost of the project is approx Rs 9,445 crore, including 3 per cent contingency. The consultancy fee has been fixed as 8 per cent, including 1 per cent marketing fee," NBCC said.

 

In a separate filing, the company said it has been appointed as a consultant "with no liability, and it will complete the Supertech projects within three years".

The public sector company is mainly in project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.

NBCC is already completing stalled projects of Amrapali Group on the order of the Supreme Court.

Also Read

gavel law cases

NCLAT grants two weeks time for Supertech Township's settlement proposal

NBCC

NBCC moves SC to complete stalled projects of realty major Supertech Ltd

Supertech Eco Village 2

Over 200 fall ill from contaminated water at Greater Noida housing society

NCLT, Resolutions

NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against Supertech Township Projects

gavel law cases

NCLT orders proceeding against Supernova developer Supertech Realtors

Topics : Supertech NCLAT housing project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon