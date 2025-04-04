Friday, April 04, 2025 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NCLAT rejects Busy Bee Airways plea challenging Go First liquidation

NCLAT rejects Busy Bee Airways plea challenging Go First liquidation

Busy Bee is backed by EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti

gavel law cases

Busy Bee Airways had told the NCLAT in the last hearing that it was in discussions with Go First's lenders to submit a bid to rescue the airline | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday rejected the plea by Busy Bee Airways challenging the liquidation of bankrupt airline Go First.
 
Busy Bee is backed by EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti.
 
A bench led by NCLAT chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan cited the airline’s lack of assets and an unviable recovery plan as the reason for upholding the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) January 20 order that had allowed the lenders of the bankrupt airline to go ahead with liquidation.
 
Busy Bee Airways had told the NCLAT in the last hearing that it was in discussions with Go First's lenders to submit a bid to rescue the airline.
 
 
Last year, Pitti-backed Busy Bee Airways and SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh made a joint bid for Go First. The bid, however, was rejected by the resolution professional for Go First. In a fresh plea, Busy Bee Airways had told the appellate tribunal that it should be allowed to submit a revised resolution plan for the bankrupt airline.
 
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on January 20 ordered the liquidation of low-cost carrier Go First at the request of its Committee of Creditors (CoC), thus bringing an end to the 20-month insolvency proceedings. Go First filed for voluntary insolvency on May 2, 2023, under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The insolvency plea was accepted by the NCLT on May 10, 2023.
 

More From This Section

PremiumIndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank's retail and small biz deposits decline by Rs 3.5k cr in Q4

flipkart

Flipkart Minutes expands footprint with 200 dark stores in 14 cities

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel gets I-T notice over Bhushan debt waiver, moves Bombay HC

Construction major L&T incorporates arm to develop green hydrogen projects

Construction major L&T incorporates arm to develop green hydrogen projects

Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma initiates Class-II recall of Testosterone Gel in US

Topics : NCLAT airlines India Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon