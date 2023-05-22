

At 19 per cent, the share of women returnees was the highest in the telecom industry. It is followed by the staffing and recruitment sector at 15 per cent and BPO at 14 per cent share. Advertising PR MR & events (12 per cent) and information technology (11 per cent) were the other two industries in the top five. Telecom, staffing, and business process outsourcing (BPO) industries are showing the highest demand to hire women who are returning to work after a career break, data released by talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) showed on Monday. The hiring momentum for women returnees with work experience between four to 10 years is the highest as of May.



There has also been improvement in providing required facilities to women in the workforce. The data also showed that the role of software developer saw the highest demand (33 per cent) for women returnees. It was followed by HR/ admin roles at 18 per cent and operations at 12 per cent.



"With constant adaptation to changes in work and workplace, many companies are offering flexible arrangements, such as part-time work, work-from-home options, and job-sharing arrangements allowing women to balance their work and personal responsibilities more effectively," foundit said in a release. "Industry studies have found that there still lies considerable bias and inequity for women in the workforce, whose employment-related decisions are rooted in family expectations and societal structures. It is heartening to see that more and more industries are opening up to hiring women returnees for roles in HR, software development, and finance," said Sekhar Garisa, chief executive officer (CEO) at foundit.

Also Read Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023: Advantage India for a last 8 berth Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home Demand for white-collar gig roles rises 11% YoY in March 2023: Foundit.in ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue' JioCinema, Voot merger in final stages; may be announced by May-end: Report TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal TCS up 1% as consortium bags Rs 15,000-cr order from BSNL for 4G deployment

The data also showed that the demand for women returnees was the highest in Bangalore. It accounted for 24 per cent of all job openings for returnees. It is followed by Hyderabad (19 per cent), Chennai (14 per cent), Delhi (11 per cent), and Pune (11 per cent).