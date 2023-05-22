close

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

The data by foundit showed that the role of software developer saw the highest demand (33%) for women returnees

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Telecom, staffing, and business process outsourcing (BPO) industries are showing the highest demand to hire women who are returning to work after a career break, data released by talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) showed on Monday. The hiring momentum for women returnees with work experience between four to 10 years is the highest as of May.
At 19 per cent, the share of women returnees was the highest in the telecom industry. It is followed by the staffing and recruitment sector at 15 per cent and BPO at 14 per cent share. Advertising PR MR & events (12 per cent) and information technology (11 per cent) were the other two industries in the top five.

The data also showed that the role of software developer saw the highest demand (33 per cent) for women returnees. It was followed by HR/ admin roles at 18 per cent and operations at 12 per cent.
There has also been improvement in providing required facilities to women in the workforce.

"Industry studies have found that there still lies considerable bias and inequity for women in the workforce, whose employment-related decisions are rooted in family expectations and societal structures. It is heartening to see that more and more industries are opening up to hiring women returnees for roles in HR, software development, and finance," said Sekhar Garisa, chief executive officer (CEO) at foundit.
"With constant adaptation to changes in work and workplace, many companies are offering flexible arrangements, such as part-time work, work-from-home options, and job-sharing arrangements allowing women to balance their work and personal responsibilities more effectively," foundit said in a release.

The data also showed that the demand for women returnees was the highest in Bangalore. It accounted for 24 per cent of all job openings for returnees. It is followed by Hyderabad (19 per cent), Chennai (14 per cent), Delhi (11 per cent), and Pune (11 per cent). 
Topics : Women at work telecom sector HR management BS Web Reports

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

