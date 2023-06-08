close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NCLT issues notice to Go First resolution professional on Delhivery plea

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed the IRP to file a reply within two weeks and listed the matter on July 24 for the next hearing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Go First

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Insolvency tribunal NCLT on Thursday issued a notice to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of crisis-hit airlines Go First over a plea filed by supply chain company Delhivery.

In its plea, Delhivery had alleged Go First's insolvency process as a sham and said the airline took payments of Rs 57 lakh from Delhivery on May 2, the day it filed for insolvency.

The airline took payments despite knowing that it was filing for voluntary insolvency before NCLT, Delhivery said.

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed the IRP to file a reply within two weeks and listed the matter on July 24 for the next hearing.

Go First is presently going through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The NCLT on May 10 admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and appointed Abhilash Lal of Alvarez & Marsal as IRP of the airline.

Delhivery has requested the tribunal to allow it as an intervener in the company petition and its lawyers contended that the initiation of CIRP was "fraudulent and malicious".

Also Read

Gains in Delhivery dependent on a sustained improvement in margins

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

NCLT to hear cash strapped Go First Airway's insolvency plea on May 4

NCLT admits Go First's insolvency plea, puts it under moratorium

Investment giant Softbank offloads 3.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr

PNB to raise funds via share sale under Employee Stock Purchase Scheme

Expects profitability to improve as operating cost normalise: Dalmia Bharat

Nomura India's Head of Investment Banking Utpal Oza steps down: Report

Margins remain a pain point for organised FMCG supply-chain companies

Edtech giant Byju's likely to lay off 1,000 more employees, say reports

Earlier this week, NCLT on Monday directed the IRP of Go First to file a reply within one week over the petitions filed by three lessors -- BOC Aviation (Ireland), Jackson Square Aviation Ireland and Engine Lease Finance BV -- seeking possession of their aircraft and engines.

The lessors contended that they had terminated their lease before the airline's insolvency plea was admitted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCLT Delhivery Aviation

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PNB to raise funds via share sale under Employee Stock Purchase Scheme

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank
2 min read

Expects profitability to improve as operating cost normalise: Dalmia Bharat

After Dalmia Bharat, Shree and Nuvoco join race to acquire Emami Cement
3 min read

Turnover of Khadi-Village Industries products up 17% to Rs 1.34 trn in FY23

khadi, clothes, garment
1 min read

Most Popular

Tata Motors looking to increase localisation of electric vehicles to 85%

Tata Motors
2 min read

Air India to issue a refund to those affected by flight diversion on June 6

Air India
2 min read

Tata Power Renewable Energy arm to set up 966 MW project for Tata Steel

Tata Power
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon