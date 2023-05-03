close

NCLT to hear cash strapped Go First Airway's insolvency plea on May 4

The National Company Law Tribunal tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday will hear cash-strapped air carrier Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution plea

Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday will hear cash-strapped air carrier Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution plea.

The petition for initiation of voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings was mentioned before the Delhi-bench headed by President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar.

The bench has agreed to an urgent hearing and directed to list the matter on Thursday for hearing.

The Wadia group-owned carrier has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi, seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Section 10 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, allows a debtor to initiate an insolvency resolution process against itself if it has committed any default.

Go First is the second major scheduled airline after Jet Airways to seek resolution under insolvency proceedings.

The airline, which has been grappling with engine issues since January 2020, said it has been forced to move the NCLT as P&W refused to comply with an order issued by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), an emergency arbitrator.

The arbitrator had ordered P&W to take all reasonable steps to release and dispatch without delay to the airline at least 10 serviceable spare leased engines by April 27 and another 10 spare leased engines per month until December 2023, as per the statement.

First Published: May 03 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

