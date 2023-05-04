NCLT reserves order on Go First's plea for insolvency proceedings

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday reserved its order on crisis-hit airline Go First's plea seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

A two-member bench headed by President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar concluded the day-long hearing during which the Wadia group-controlled airline sought initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings and an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

However, aircraft lessors opposed the airline's request saying that insolvency proceedings cannot be initiated without hearing them.

Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Go First, said the objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is to ensure that a company is a going concern and not ground it.

Cash-strapped Go First has cancelled flights till May 9.

Also Read Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood? NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties & Infra NCLT admits plea for insolvency proceedings against ZEEL, Siti Networks NCLT orders initiating insolvency proceedings against Mantri Developers OYO to double Char Dham Yatra hotels this year to meet increased demand NTPC, IOC try 'ITC diversification strategy' to craft plans for clean fuels Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara cooking oils by Rs 15-20 per litre Allen Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as chief executive officer Indian Energy Exchange trade volume grows 6% to 7,928 mn units in Apr