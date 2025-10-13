Monday, October 13, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NDR InvIT Trust acquires MLG Warehousing at ₹143.9 crore valuation

NDR InvIT Trust acquires MLG Warehousing at ₹143.9 crore valuation

The Grade-A warehousing asset spans approximately 4.63 lakh sq ft of leasable area and is built on around 21 acres of land, and marks strategic entry into Lucknow's logistics market, NDR InvIT said

warehouse

The asset portfolio is diversified across over 67 warehouses and 37 Industrial parks, located in 15 cities, as per the platform. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE-listed NDR InvIT Trust on Monday announced the acquisition of MLG Warehousing and Industrial Park in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 143.9 crore.

The Grade-A warehousing asset spans approximately 4.63 lakh sq ft of leasable area and is built on around 21 acres of land, and marks its strategic entry into Lucknow's logistics market, NDR InvIT said.

The warehouse is currently 98 per cent occupied and leased to leading clients across FMCD, third-party logistics, retail, and paint sectors, the platform said.

Located in Lucknow, along the NH 30 (Lucknow-Raebareli Road) corridor, the warehouse has seamless connectivity, while its location on the southern periphery of the city ensures efficient access to key consumption and industrial hubs across neighbouring districts, it added.

 

The acquisition is aligned with NDR InvIT's strategy of expanding its pan-India logistics portfolio through the acquisition of high-quality, income-generating assets in key consumption markets, the company said.

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Infrastructure sector needs more institutional investments: Sebi chief

crown, king

Once hybrid orphan, Reits now wear equity colours in mutual fund spacepremium

SEBI

Sebi revises InvITs norms, minimum investment slashed to ₹25 lakh

Kuljit Singh, partner and leader – Infrastructure, EY, Rahul Mithal, chairman & MD, RITES Ltd, and Jagan Shah, CEO, The Infravision Foundation during a discussion with Business Standard

BS Infra Summit: Open more sectors to private investment, say expertspremium

sebi

Sebi streamlines norms for converting private InvITs to public ones

With this addition, NDR InvIT continues to strengthen its position as one of India's most diversified logistics infrastructure platforms, it noted.

NDR InvIT is an infrastructure investment trust managed by NDR InvIT Managers and sponsored by NDR Warehousing Private Limited.

"Lucknow serves as a key consumption and distribution hub for North India, and this investment reinforces our commitment to expanding into high-growth markets," said N Amrutesh Reddy, Director at NDR InvIT.

He said the Trust is focused on enabling the next phase of India's logistics transformation by creating a network of future-ready, sustainable, and strategically located assets that power the country's supply chain ecosystem.

"This Grade-A facility exemplifies our focus on quality, with modern infrastructure, efficient layouts, and seamless multimodal connectivity designed to meet the needs of leading occupiers," said Hiten Shah, Regional Business Head for East at NDR Asset Management.

NDR InvIT Trust has assets under management (AUM) of 19.22 million sf.

The asset portfolio is diversified across over 67 warehouses and 37 Industrial parks, located in 15 cities, as per the platform.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Biba Fashion

Biba targets 15-20% annual growth as ethnic wear demand revives

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech Q2 results: Net profit flat at ₹4,235 crore, revenue up 10.7%

WazirX

Singapore court approves crypto exchange WazirX's scheme of arrangement

Q2 earnings, Q2

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY26 results: Net profit up 31% at ₹100 crore

Supreme Court, SC

Land acquired for Tata Singur plant won't go back to prior operators: SC

Topics : InvITs InvIT Warehousing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionHCL Tech Q2 ResultsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon