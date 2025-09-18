Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi calls for more institutional participation in infrastructure sector

Sebi calls for more institutional participation in infrastructure sector

Diverse pool of participants will help improve liquidity in infra securities, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey during the Infrastructure Conclave 2025, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday called for broadening the investor base in the infrastructure sector by bringing in mutual funds, pension funds, and retail investors. He said a stronger and more diverse pool of participants would help improve liquidity in infrastructure securities.
 
“Our investor base is still narrow. Institutional investors dominate, while retail and foreign investors are cautious. Thin secondary market trading means liquidity is limited, which further discourages participation,” said Pandey.
 
Speaking at the NaBFID Annual Infrastructure Conclave, the Sebi chairman also stressed the need to accelerate asset monetisation in sectors such as roads, railways, ports, airports, energy, petroleum and gas, and logistics.
 
 
“State governments, barring a few, are yet to crystallise asset monetisation plans to provide further boost to infrastructure creation. This gap needs to be addressed. A variety of products and models exists for such monetisation, such as InvITs, REITs, various forms of public-private partnership (PPP), and securitisation,” he said.
 
Pandey noted that although funds raised so far through municipal bonds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) are higher than in the past, they remain small compared to the “trillions of rupees” required for India’s development.

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi mulls allowing FPIs in non-cash, non-agri commodity derivatives

SEBI

Sebi seeks govt nod for banks, pension funds in non-agri commodity trade

Sebi

Sebi's expanded probe may tighten noose around US trading firm Jane Streetpremium

trading

Margin trading: Track trades, set stop-losses, focus on quality stockspremium

initial public offering, IPO

Hero Motors gets Sebi nod to float ₹1,200 crore IPO; check key details here

 
Since 2017, urban local bodies have raised about Rs 3,134 crore through 21 municipal bond issuances, but many continue to face challenges such as weak balance sheets and delayed clearances.
 
The Sebi chief cautioned against over-reliance on banks and government budgets, saying it could create concentration risks. In contrast, market-based instruments such as corporate bonds, InvITs, REITs, and municipal bonds can distribute risk across multiple participants.
 
Currently, five REITs and 23 InvITs registered with Sebi have mobilised Rs 1.5 trillion over the last five years, with assets under management (AUM) reaching Rs 8.7 trillion at the end of FY25. Infrastructure-focused Category-I Alternative Investment Funds have invested over Rs 7,500 crore as of June 2025.
 
Pandey also highlighted recent regulatory steps aimed at improving ease of doing business, including the move to classify REITs as ‘equity’ and the expansion of the definition of ‘strategic investor’ for both REITs and InvITs.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 25,400; SMIDs in green; IT, pharma outperform

YES BANK

Japan's SMBC completes 20% acquisition in Yes Bank, becomes top stakeholder

Natco Pharma, Natco

Natco Pharma surges 5% after USFDA classifies Hyderabad facility as VAI

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India up 3%, at new high on signing long-term wage settlement

Upcoming IPO 2025 list

IPO frenzy: 174 companies plan to raise ₹2.84-trn amid investor caution

Topics : SEBI Tuhin Kanta Pandey Securities and Exchange Board of India InvITs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon