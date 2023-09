Blackstone, Thomson Reuters raise £2 bn from LSE via overnight placing

Consensus at Gastech conference on developing solutions to cut carbon

Vision to be among top 10 global commercial vehicle players: Ashok Leyland

Swiggy sees another high-level exit as senior V-P Anuj Rathi quits

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Fintech platform MobiKwik reports first ever consolidated PAT at Rs 3 crore

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

Will expand product offerings; add users, merchants in FY24: MobiKwik COO

Fintech platform MobiKwik will take a shot at the bourses after demonstrating three to four quarters of profit, after the company deferred its initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021.

