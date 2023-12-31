2024 to see surge in new-age tech IPOs as macroeconomic headwinds ease

With the markets near an all-time high, several new-age startups are aiming for public listings in 2024. As many as 12 companies are now eyeing public listings going into the new year as macroeconomic headwinds have begun to subside.

Industry watchers say that the improving market conditions, coupled with the need for stable capital in the private sector, and an increased appetite for new-age technology businesses are driving bullishness for public market forays among these startups.

“The public markets are displaying an increasing appetite for non-traditional, technology-based businesses,” said Pratip Mazumdar, co-founder and Partner, Inflexor Ventures – an investment firm.