Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

2024 to see surge in new-age tech IPOs as macroeconomic headwinds ease

A total of five companies went public in 2023, up from three the previous year. These include Yatra, Zaggle, Yudiz, IdeaForge, and Mamaearth, with a cumulative issue size of around Rs 3,650 crore

IPO
Premium

Aryaman Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
With the markets near an all-time high, several new-age startups are aiming for public listings in 2024. As many as 12 companies are now eyeing public listings going into the new year as macroeconomic headwinds have begun to subside.

Industry watchers say that the improving market conditions, coupled with the need for stable capital in the private sector, and an increased appetite for new-age technology businesses are driving bullishness for public market forays among these startups.

“The public markets are displaying an increasing appetite for non-traditional, technology-based businesses,” said Pratip Mazumdar, co-founder and Partner, Inflexor Ventures – an investment firm.

Also Read

Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why

Mamaearth IPO sails through despite falling GMP, low retail interest

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Mamaearth parent eyes pre-Diwali listing, plans Rs 1,700 cr IPO: Report

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Pre-election lull in ordering, execution activity yet to show, say cos

Adani raises $15 bn in equity, debt in comeback plan post Hindenburg rout

Indian Overseas Bank unveils savings account portability facility

Social media firms gain $11 bn in ads from under-18 users in 2022: Report

McKinsey agrees to $78 mn settlement with insurers over opioids crisis

Topics : initial public offering IPO startups in India technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon