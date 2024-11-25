Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / NFRA recommends company audit standards be made applicable to LLPs

NFRA recommends company audit standards be made applicable to LLPs

Experts noted that while specific standards on auditing exist for companies, such standards are yet to be notified for LLPs

Audit

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Monday recommended that the auditing standards proposed for companies be made applicable to Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) as well, according to a press statement. The decision to make these recommendations to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was taken at its 19th board meeting.
 
“The authority decided to recommend the 40 SAs and related standards on quality management, which were finalised by the authority in its 18th meeting held on November 11-12, 2024, for the audit of companies, to be applicable to the audit of LLPs on a mutatis mutandis basis,” the press statement said.
 
 
While all board members, including those from the Reserve Bank of India, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), supported the proposals, ICAI expressed reservations about three standards: Standards on Auditing (SA) 600, SA 800, and standards on quality management. ICAI had opposed these proposals with respect to companies as well in the last NFRA board meeting.
 
The proposals relate to group and joint audits. ICAI is concerned that they could lead to a concentration of work in the hands of a few large firms and duplication of efforts.
 
NFRA’s press statement said, “Upon the approval of the central government, these standards are recommended to be effective from April 1, 2026.”
 
Currently, auditors of LLPs are required to conduct audits and issue auditors’ reports in accordance with the auditing standards issued by the Auditing & Assurance Standards Board of ICAI.

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani group claims 'comfortable liquidity' with Rs 53,024 crore in cash

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life reports data leak, begins investigation with security experts

SBI, State Bank Of India

State Bank of India eyes disbursal of $1.5 bn in global book by March 2025

Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India

Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India

Wipro

Wipro appoints Omkar Nisal as CEO of Europe strategic market unit

 
In August 2021, Parliament passed the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill to encourage the start-up ecosystem and further boost the ease of doing business by converting offences into civil defaults and changing punishments in certain sections from fines to monetary penalties.
 
The amended Act inserted a new section, 34A, empowering the central government, in consultation with NFRA, to prescribe "accounting standards" or "auditing standards" for a class or classes of LLPs.
 
LLPs are often a preferred form of entity as they provide an alternative corporate business structure that combines the limited liability benefits of a company with the flexibility of a partnership.
 
Since LLPs contain elements of both a corporate structure and a partnership firm, they are often referred to as a hybrid of a company and a partnership.
 
Experts noted that while specific standards on auditing exist for companies, such standards are yet to be notified for LLPs.
 

Also Read

PremiumAjay bhushan pandey

Aligning with global audit norms key to Viksit Bharat vision: NFRA Chairman

PremiumThe Solicitor General of India, in an opinion provided to the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), said the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) does not have the power to issue any binding standards or guidelines for audit, ac

NFRA gets legal opinion on ICAI's powers to issue audit standards

NFRA Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Concerns about new audit norms misplaced: NFRA's Ajay Bhushan Pandey

PremiumAudit

ICAI to knock on MCA door against proposed audit standard revision

PremiumThe National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin

NFRA likely to propose audit norms for LLPs at Nov 25 board meeting

Topics : NFRA Auditing LLP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon