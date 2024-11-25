NFRA recommends company audit standards be made applicable to LLPs

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Monday recommended that the auditing standards proposed for companies be made applicable to Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) as well, according to a press statement. The decision to make these recommendations to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was taken at its 19th board meeting.
“The authority decided to recommend the 40 SAs and related standards on quality management, which were finalised by the authority in its 18th meeting held on November 11-12, 2024, for the audit of companies, to be applicable to the audit of LLPs on a mutatis mutandis basis,” the press statement said.
While all board members, including those from the Reserve Bank of India, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), supported the proposals, ICAI expressed reservations about three standards: Standards on Auditing (SA) 600, SA 800, and standards on quality management. ICAI had opposed these proposals with respect to companies as well in the last NFRA board meeting.
The proposals relate to group and joint audits. ICAI is concerned that they could lead to a concentration of work in the hands of a few large firms and duplication of efforts.
NFRA’s press statement said, “Upon the approval of the central government, these standards are recommended to be effective from April 1, 2026.”
Currently, auditors of LLPs are required to conduct audits and issue auditors’ reports in accordance with the auditing standards issued by the Auditing & Assurance Standards Board of ICAI.
In August 2021, Parliament passed the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill to encourage the start-up ecosystem and further boost the ease of doing business by converting offences into civil defaults and changing punishments in certain sections from fines to monetary penalties.
The amended Act inserted a new section, 34A, empowering the central government, in consultation with NFRA, to prescribe "accounting standards" or "auditing standards" for a class or classes of LLPs.
LLPs are often a preferred form of entity as they provide an alternative corporate business structure that combines the limited liability benefits of a company with the flexibility of a partnership.
Since LLPs contain elements of both a corporate structure and a partnership firm, they are often referred to as a hybrid of a company and a partnership.
Experts noted that while specific standards on auditing exist for companies, such standards are yet to be notified for LLPs.