State Bank of India eyes disbursal of $1.5 bn in global book by March 2025

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), expects to deploy $1.5 billion in funding over the remaining four months of the ongoing financial year in its international operations. The bank has firmed up $500 million through bonds (notes) and another tranche of $1 billion through syndicated loans.
“Internationally, the book has been growing at a good pace. Customer credit almost touched $66 billion in June 2024 and increased to $70 billion as of September. So, in one quarter, we saw a growth of $4 billion. We see a healthy pipeline for the remainder of the year,” said Jayati Bansal, deputy managing director (international banking group), SBI, in an interaction with Business Standard.
In rupee terms, SBI’s gross advances in its international book grew by 11.56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5.88 trillion. The external commercial borrowings (ECBs), local credit, and trade finance business are major drivers of customer credit. The growth in customer credit has been largely driven by the New York, GIFT City, Hong Kong, DIFC Dubai, and London branches. The bank has a pipeline of proposals worth $3-4 billion for disbursement in its international business.
Indian corporates, including non-banking financial companies, filed proposals in September 2024 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $4.84 billion through ECBs. Of this, $3.77 billion was via the automatic route and $1.06 billion through the approval route, according to RBI data.
Bansal said that in the international book, the bank remains mindful of macroeconomic factors. It will remain cautious about the types of risks it undertakes and the customer credit it on-boards.
More From This Section
Soft rates helping to reduce funding costs
Last week, SBI concluded a fundraise of $500 million under medium-term notes (MTN). It was priced at a five-year US Treasury yield plus 82 basis points, with a coupon rate of 5.12 per cent.
“This is one of the tightest spreads achieved by an Indian bank for a comparable tenor (five years). Our initial price guidance went out at Treasury plus 115 basis points. Finally, because of the bank's strong credit standing, we were able to tighten the pricing by 33 basis points. SBI’s bonds issued in January this year were priced at Treasury plus 117 basis points,” Bansal added.
Since January 2024, there has been a significant change in the market. The softening of interest rates has commenced, with the US Federal Reserve cutting its policy rate twice.
The bank has also tied up $1 billion worth of funds through a five-year syndicated loan arranged by HSBC. The pricing was in line with the bond issuance.
Given the soft interest rate trend, SBI expects to secure better pricing in future fundraises. “Macro developments also play a part in determining the price issuers can secure for raising funds from the market. Indian issuers should be able to achieve more competitive pricing for fundraisings in the future,” Bansal said.