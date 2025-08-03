Niva Bupa likely to hike health insurance premium by 8-9% in FY26

Standalone health insurer Niva Bupa is likely to increase premiums on its health insurance products by 8–9 per cent in FY26 to account for rising medical inflation, said a senior executive of the company.

“Price revisions depend on the product cycle. Last quarter, we increased premiums for our Reassure 2.0 product by 7 per cent. More revisions around 8-9 per cent are planned at portfolio level. Products have different revision cycles. It is important to price annually for medical inflation, rather than making large jumps every year,” Vishwanath Mahendra, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, told Business Standard.

