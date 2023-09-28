NLC India completes PPAs for 2,400 MW coal-fired Talabira plant in Odisha

close
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
NLC India on Thursday said it has completed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for its upcoming 2,400 MW Talabira Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Sambalpur district of Odisha.
Power transmission company GRIDCO Ltd on Thursday signed the PPA to source 800 MW of electricity from the 3x800 MW coal-fired plant being set up at an investment of about Rs 19,422 crore, NLC India said in a statement.
"NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) and GRIDCO Ltd signed a PPA today (Thursday) in GRIDCO Ltd in Bhubaneswar for 400 MW for stage-1 and 400 MW for stage-2. With this agreement, NLCIL has achieved full capacity of 2,400 MW of its Talabira Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I," it said.
The agreement was signed between M Prasanna Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), NLC India Ltd, and Trilochan Panda, Managing Director, in presence of other senior company officials.
NLC India has already signed a similar agreement in the past with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Pondicherry for 1,500 MW, 400 MW, and 100 MW power supply, respectively, from Talabira plant.
Tamil Nadu-based NLC India Ltd, under the Ministry of Coal, is into the mining of lignite and coal, and power generation business.

The company had in June incorporated NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL) as a wholly-owned subsidiary to undertake its existing renewable energy projects.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

