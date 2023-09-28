Supercross India plans to invest Rs 150 cr in 3yrs to create racing infra

Supercross India Pvt Ltd, the parent firm of CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, on Thursday said it plans to invest Rs 150 crore in the next three years.

The investment will be towards creating racing infrastructure, grassroots development and ensuring that world-class events across India are held in the next three years, the company said in a statement.

"This financial commitment will empower us to implement state-of-the-art technologies and infrastructure, ensuring that our league stands head and shoulders above all other global Supercross events," Supercross India Pvt Ltd co-founder and Director Veer Patel said.

CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is gearing up for its first season, which is set to take place in December 2023, the statement said.

Initially, it had planned to start the season in October but was pushed back due to a scheduling conflict with the ICC Cricket World Cup, it said, adding the first season of the league will have races at different venues, and the league plans to expand to six venues next year in season two.

The league will have 6-8 teams for its inaugural season and aims to increase the number to 8-10 teams in coming seasons, the company said.

