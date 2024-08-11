Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

No investments in Adani firms, Sebi chair not involved in fund's ops: IIFL

US-based short-seller has alleged that Sebi chair had a 'stake' in Adani Group entities through these funds, which are linked to the directors of the conglomerate and were used to siphon off funds

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. Photo: PTI

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

360-One WAM, an asset and wealth management firm formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management, on Sunday played down the allegations made by Hindenburg Research against Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

360-One said that IPE-Plus Fund 1, in which Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had exposure, did not make any investments in any of the shares of Adani Group directly or indirectly throughout the fund’s tenure.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The US-based short-seller has alleged that the Sebi chair had a ‘stake’ in the Adani Group entities through these funds, which are linked to the directors of the conglomerate and were used to siphon off funds.

“The fund was managed as a discretionary fund by the investment manager. No investor had any involvement in the fund's operations or investment decisions. Mrs Madhabi Buch and Mr Dhaval Buch's holdings in the fund were less than 1.5 per cent of the total inflow into the fund,” disclosed 360-One in its statement.

Also Read: Who is Dhaval Buch? Sebi chief's husband named in Hindenburg report

It added that IPE-Plus Fund 1 was a fully compliant and regulated fund and operated until October 2019. The fund was launched in October 2013.

“At its peak, the fund's assets under management (AUM) reached approximately $48 million, with over 90 per cent of the fund consistently invested in bonds,” said the wealth management firm.

While levelling charges against Puri Buch, Hindenburg has cited documents and communication with IIFL attributed to a whistleblower.

More From This Section

OYO raises Rs 1,457 crore from investors in series G funding round

Global demand muted; gradual improvement expected in domestic market: TaMo

'A red herring': Adani Group scraps Hindenburg's fresh allegations

Reliance to commission 1st solar giga-factory to achieve net zero emission

Honasa Consumer expects Rs 1,000 cr ARR from The Derma Co in next 3-5 years


The latest report by Hindenburg questions Puri Buch’s objectivity in handling and investigating the Adani firms for the alleged violations through foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and siphoning off funds through these funds.

The report cites her stake in the FPI as the reason for the “unwillingness to take meaningful action” in the matter.

Further, it has alleged that the Sebi chair favoured reforms on real estate investment trusts (REITs) to help her husband’s current employer, Blackstone.

Also Read

LIVE: AAP to hold meeting to plan for Delhi polls, Manish Sisodia to lead discussions

Sebi vs Hindenburg: The fight has moved away from Adani, the initial target

'A red herring': Adani Group scraps Hindenburg's fresh allegations

Sebi's Buch in Hindenburg's firing line: How will markets react on Monday?

Baseless, devoid of truth: Sebi chief, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Topics : SEBI Hindenburg Report Adani Group Gautam Adani IIFL Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon