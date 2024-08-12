Adani group stocks dip up to 17% on new allegations by Hindenburg Research

Adani group shares today: Shares of Adani Group companies were under pressure on Monday, falling up to 17 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade, following new allegations by the US-based Hindenburg Research. The US-based short-seller has alleged Shares of Adani Group companies were under pressure on Monday, falling up to 17 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade, following new allegations by the US-based Hindenburg Research. The US-based short-seller has alleged links between Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, and an offshore fund tied to the Adani group. Sebi and Buch have issued separate statements refuting the allegations as baseless.

Adani Energy Solutions (down 17 per cent to Rs 915.70), Adani Total Gas (13 per cent to Rs 753), New Delhi Television (NDTV) (11 per cent to Rs 186.15), and Adani Power (11 per cent to Rs 619) fell more than 10 per cent each intraday, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, ACC, and Ambuja Cements declined between 2 per cent and 7 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, at 9:28 AM, Adani group stocks erased partial losses and were trading lower in the range of 1 per cent to 5 per cent. They bounced back up to 17 per cent from their intraday lows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 79,442.

On its part, the Adani Group said the latest allegations by Hindenburg are "malicious, mischievous and manipulative" selections of publicly available information to arrive at a predetermined conclusion for personal profiteering with wanton disregard for facts and the law.