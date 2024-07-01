Business Standard
Air India to set up flying training organisation in Maharashtra's Amravati

To meet the growing demand in the country's air travel market, Indian carriers have made four significant aircraft orders since last year

Air India’s iconic A350 aircraft

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Monday said it is setting up a flying training organisation (FTO) in Amravati, Maharashtra, to generate pilots for the planes it and other carriers are going to receive during the next several years.

This makes Air India the first airline to have its own FTO in India. "The DGCA-licensed FTO at Amravati’s Belora airport will be operational by the first quarter of 2025-26 (FY26) and will aim to graduate 180 commercial pilots every year," it mentioned.
To meet the growing demand in the country's air travel market, Indian carriers have made four significant aircraft orders since last year. In February 2023, the Tata-run Air India Group placed an order for 470 planes: 250 with Airbus and 220 with American planemaker Boeing. In June 2023, IndiGo made the world's largest aircraft order by signing a deal for 500 A320neo family planes from Airbus. In January 2024, the new airline Akasa Air placed an order for 150 B737 Max aircraft with Boeing. Three months later, IndiGo placed an order with Airbus for 30 A350-900 widebody aircraft.

The Air India FTO will have 31 single-engine aircraft and 3 twin-engine aircraft for training. "Air India has been awarded a tender by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) to establish and operate this FTO in Amravati for a period of 30 years," the airline stated. The training institute would be spread over 10 acres and would have a digitised operations centre, classrooms, hostels, and its own maintenance facility.

Aviation consultancy firm CAPA India had last month stated that a shortage of pilots, cabin crew members, and other key aviation sector employees is far more serious than estimated or visible. Moreover, Indian carriers would be adding 82 planes to their fleet in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), taking the total number of commercial aircraft in the country to 812.

The country’s aircraft fleet is set to double by FY30. “It took the Indian industry about 90 years from the time of the first commercial flight to reach the fleet of 700 aircraft. But the rate of growth is so strong that carriers could add a further 600-700 planes in just the next 5-7 years.”

Vistara had in the March-April period cancelled 10 per cent of its flights due to sick leave taken by some pilots, amidst alleged dissatisfaction with tight duty schedules and new salary packages offered to them as part of the airline's merger into Air India. In September last year, Akasa Air was forced to cancel about 24 daily flights as about 43 pilots abruptly resigned, without serving their mandatory notice periods, to join rival carriers.

Topics : Air India Pilot DGCA Aviation industry

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

