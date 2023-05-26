close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Not chasing sales, focus on solid customer experience: McLaren India

McLaren formally started operations in India in November last year when it opened its first showroom in Mumbai

Deepak Patel New Delhi
hybrid supercar McLaren Artura

Lalit Choudary, CMD, Infinity Cars (left) and Paul Harris, Regional Director for Asia Pacific & China, McLaren, after the launch of hybrid supercar McLaren Artura.

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

McLaren is not chasing unit sales in India right now as the company wants to focus on ensuring robust customer experience in getting custom-made supercars, said Paul Harris, its Regional Director for Asia Pacific & China, on Friday.
McLaren formally started operations in India in November last year when it opened its first showroom in Mumbai. This showroom is operated by Infinity Cars. McLaren sold about 20 units in India in 2022. All supercars are custom-made.

The British carmaker is not planning to open any more retail stores in India this year. "In our segment, it is all about experience, and it is not about having multiple representations (stores) in multiple locations. If we concentrate in one area, we can make that better," Harris told Business Standard in an interview.
He said that the company operates on two approaches. From a sales viewpoint, the company can fly the customer to the UK where he or she can have an experience, or the company would go to the customer with the car. From the service viewpoint, the company can go and do the service locally, or the car is moved to the Mumbai showroom in extreme cases.

"Clearly, it gets to a break point where these approaches may not be sustainable. But we are nowhere near that in India. So, for the moment, it is just Mumbai (showroom)" Harris noted. 
Harris said the indicators -- Indian economy, company's order bank, etc -- for the company's growth in the Indian market are robust. "We expect strong growth in 2023," he added. McLaren on Friday launched its hybrid supercar Artura in India.

Also Read

Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

Luxury cars: India's wealthy splurging on personalising wheels of fortune

Govt finalises rules for used car market, aims to resolve host of issues

IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025

Discounts are back to 2019 levels; is this a good time to buy a car?

Delhi High Court provides relief to Ola, Rapido; stays taxi ban order

Info Edge slips into red in Q4, writes off investment in Bizcrum Infotech

Voltas Tamil Nadu facility plan on track, to invest Rs 500 cr for room ACs

Tencent Cloud Europe offloads 2 pc stake in PB Fintech for Rs 562 cr

Varun Beverages becomes 4th largest FMCG by market capitalisation, briefly


Does the company have any sales target in India for 2023? "We are not so much fascinated with numbers because it is more about the experience of the customers. It is about individualisation. To make each car unique to the customer, it takes time and it involves a lot of back and forth with the customer," Harris mentioned. 
This is a relationship business, which can't be on a scale, he noted. "It has to be in a unique way. We do not chase numbers," he added. 

Lalit Choudary, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Cars, said if the company wanted, it could have sold a lot more cars. "It is not about volumes. It is about facing the reality of supply constraints and the time it takes to build each car for the customer," he mentioned.
McLaren comes under the high-end sports car segment. There are a couple of brands that operate in this segment in India, Choudary noted.

This segment, which does not include luxury sports utility vehicles (SUVs), have cars priced at more than Rs 4 crore. "In this segment, about 85 cars were sold in 2022 in India. We had about 25 per cent share," Choudary mentioned.
Topics : McLaren Car manufacturers

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Not chasing sales, focus on solid customer experience: McLaren India

hybrid supercar McLaren Artura
3 min read

Delhi High Court provides relief to Ola, Rapido; stays taxi ban order

Rapido
3 min read

Info Edge slips into red in Q4, writes off investment in Bizcrum Infotech

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
2 min read

Voltas Tamil Nadu facility plan on track, to invest Rs 500 cr for room ACs

Voltas- consumer durables
2 min read

Tencent Cloud Europe offloads 2 pc stake in PB Fintech for Rs 562 cr

Tencent loses $62 bn in 2-day rout, wiping out value of fintech business
1 min read

Most Popular

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

Bhel
2 min read

Mahindra Q4 PAT at Rs 2,637 cr; FY23 profit rises 56% to Rs 10,282 cr

M&amp;M draws aggressive 6-year plan for auto and farm equipment segments
3 min read

Jet Airways revival: Consortium gets 107-day extension to pay dues to SBI

Jet Airways
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon