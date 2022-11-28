JUST IN
Discussions on with legal experts on strategy: Bommai on border dispute
Business Standard

IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025

The racing car will be featured at student-led formula championships like Formula Bharat in India in January and Formula Student Germany next August

Topics
IIT Madras | electric cars | driverless cars

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless by 2025
An electric car by Raftar costs about Rs 60 lakh, while a normal combustion vehicle comes for Rs 35 lakh.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), which launched its first electric formula racing car on Monday, is all set to come out with driverless race cars by 2025.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:02 IST

`
