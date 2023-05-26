Tencent Cloud Europe offloads 2 pc stake in PB Fintech for Rs 562 cr

Tencent Cloud Europe BV on Friday offloaded over 2 per cent shares of Policybazaar's parent firm PB Fintech for Rs 562 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Tencent Cloud Europe BV sold 94,16,250 shares, amounting to a 2.09 per cent stake in the firm.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 596.66 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 561.82 crore.
As per the latest transaction, Tencent's shareholding has reduced to 6.28 per cent from 8.37 per cent (as of March 2023) equity in PB Fintech.
On Friday, shares of PB Fintech fell 2.85 per cent to close at Rs 604.65 per piece on the BSE.
Also Read
Chinese government entities to take golden shares in Alibaba, Tencent
AWS upbeat on India, sees massive headroom for growth in cloud adoption
Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally
AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64% Cloud services market share globally
AWS to invest Rs 1.05 trillion to boost cloud infrastructure in India
Varun Beverages becomes 4th largest FMCG by market capitalisation, briefly
With Alan's Bugles, Reliance Consumer Products adds crunch to snacks market
JP Morgan Chase lays off around 1,000 employees of First Republic Bank
NCLAT sets aside NCLT order on Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger
Meesho hints at IPO in 2025; focus shifts to generating profits after tax
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)