Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Novartis nears deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences for over $70 per share

Novartis nears deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences for over $70 per share

Avidity rose 1.2% to close at $49.15 in New York trading Friday, giving the company a market value of about $6.8 billion

Novartis

Novartis is in talks to buy Avidity for more than $70 a share, the person said, adding that a deal could be announced as early as Sunday, assuming talks don’t hit a last minute snag. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Novartis AG is nearing a deal to buy biotechnology company Avidity Biosciences Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter. 
Novartis is in talks to buy Avidity for more than $70 a share, the person said, adding that a deal could be announced as early as Sunday, assuming talks don’t hit a last minute snag. 
Representatives for Novartis and Avidity didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment made outside of normal business hours.  
Avidity rose 1.2% to close at $49.15 in New York trading Friday, giving the company a market value of about $6.8 billion. 
A deal would add to a wave of biotechnology M&A as large pharma companies buy smaller drugmakers with innovative technology to boost revenue as older drugs go off patent. 
 

Also Read

warner bros, paramount warner deal

Warner Bros heads for sale as Hollywood fears end of iconic studio

coca-cola, cans, pepsi, beverage

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY25 profit slumps 73% to ₹756 crore

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto unit gets regulatory nod in Austria to control Pierer Mobility

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom

Reliance rushes to ship battery equipment from China before export curbs

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance Q2FY26 results: Net profit drops 6.6% to ₹494 crore

Avidity is developing experimental drugs to treat rare diseases, including a neuromuscular disease known as myotonic dystrophy type 1. 
Novartis, which focuses on heart, kidney and metabolic drugs, immunology, neuroscience and oncology, is looking for a portfolio boost as several key drugs face generic competition this year.  
The potential transaction will be the second for Novartis in as many months. The Swiss drugmaker in September agreed to buy Tourmaline Bio Inc. in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion.
 

More From This Section

Canva

Canva eyes India as top market, driven by creators, AI growth: Country head

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI plans to hire 3,500 officers in next 5 months to drive business growth

adani

Major US, global insurers, not LIC, led Adani's recent $10 bn investments

whisky, alcohol

AlchoBev expects up to 20% growth in Q3 riding on bullish festive sales

Warren Harris, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Technologies

H-1B visa fee hike won't hurt now but may alter future plans: Tata Tech CEO

Topics : Company News acquisition Novartis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon