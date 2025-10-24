Friday, October 24, 2025 | 09:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY25 profit slumps 73% to ₹756 crore

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY25 profit slumps 73% to ₹756 crore

Its revenue from operations dropped by 9% to ₹12,751.29 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company

coca-cola, cans, pepsi, beverage

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCBL) net profit was at Rs 2,808.31 crore and its revenue from operations was at 14,021.55 crore in the year-ago period. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd, the bottling arm of beverage major Coca-Cola in India, reported a 73 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 756.64 crore in FY2024-25.

Its revenue from operations dropped by 9 per cent to Rs 12,751.29 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Its total income, which includes other income, was up 9.63 per cent to Rs 12,864.36 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCBL) net profit was at Rs 2,808.31 crore and its revenue from operations was at 14,021.55 crore in the year-ago period.

 

The company had a higher base in FY24 due to gains resulting from the divestment of its bottling operations in Rajasthan, Bihar, the North-East, and parts of West Bengal to its existing bottlers - Kandhari Global Beverages, SLMG Beverages, and Moon Beverages, respectively - on a going concern basis through a slump sale.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto unit gets regulatory nod in Austria to control Pierer Mobility

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom

Reliance rushes to ship battery equipment from China before export curbs

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance Q2FY26 results: Net profit drops 6.6% to ₹494 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 profit steady at ₹241 cr as revenue rises 9%

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

IHCL invests ₹220 crore in Netherlands subsidiary IHOCO BV for expansion

"The group had realised aggregate consideration of Rs 136.24 crore net of customary working capital adjustments and deal incidental costs. The aggregate profit on sale of the said undertaking(s) amounting to Rs 119.9 crore (before tax) is disclosed as an exceptional item in the statement of profit and loss," it said.

In FY'24, it had a gain of Rs 2,526.7 crore mentioned in its exceptional items as against Rs 119.9 crore in FY'25. It had gained an aggregate consideration of Rs 3,859.65 crore of customary working capital adjustments and deal incidental costs in FY'24.

HCCBL's total tax expenses were also down 72 per cent in FY'25 to Rs 247.98 crore. It was at Rs 910.07 crore a year ago in FY'24.

Earlier in July this year, Coca-Cola sold a 40 per cent stake in HCCBL to the Jubilant Bhartia Group.

In the earnings call earlier this week, The Coca-Cola Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said, "We believe these moves will unlock growth opportunities in India and Africa."  In Africa, Coca-Cola Hellenic, which is one of the largest bottlers of the Coca-Cola System, has announced its intention to acquire a controlling interest of 75 per cent in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in a USD 3.4 billion deal, which is expected to close next year.

Quincey termed the deals as a path to completing the refranchising strategy that it started in 2015.

"With these milestones, we have a clear line of sight to complete our refranchising strategy, allowing us to further focus on brand building and innovation, complemented by integrated execution with our bottling partners," he said.

HCCB manufactures and sells 37 different products across eight categories. Its product line includes beverages such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Limca, and Fanta, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2

Brigade Hotel Q2FY26 PAT up 58% on robust performance and reduced cost

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

Pace of volume recovery key for gains in Hindustan Unilever stockpremium

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Q2FY26 results: Profit up 14% at ₹1,437.2 cr, revenue jumps 10%

India IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

Coforge Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 86% to ₹376 cr, revenue up 31.7%

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 74% at ₹133 cr, revenue up 8%

Topics : Company News Q2 results Coca Cola

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon