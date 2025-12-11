Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Novo Nordisk challenges HC order permitting Dr Reddy's semaglutide exports

Novo Nordisk's appeal is listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla

Bhavini MishraSanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Novo Nordisk, the maker of weight-loss drug Ozempic, has challenged the decision of the single-judge bench order of the Delhi High Court allowing Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to manufacture and export semaglutide-based drugs to countries where Novo Nordisk does not hold a patent for semaglutide. Dr Reddy’s is not allowed to sell its semaglutide formulation drugs in India until Novo Nordisk’s India patent expires in March 2026.
 
Novo Nordisk’s appeal is listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla. The Danish pharma firm has contested the December 2 order of Justice
