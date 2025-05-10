Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / NTPC Green Energy appoints Sarit Maheshwari as CEO, replacing Rajiv Gupta

NTPC Green Energy appoints Sarit Maheshwari as CEO, replacing Rajiv Gupta

According to the filing, the board of directors has approved the appointment of Sarit Maheshwari as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from May 10, 2025

NTPC

He has 35 years of experience in the power sector and was associated with NTPC as Head of Project Korba, it said. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NTPC Green Energy board on Saturday appointed Sarit Maheshwari as the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

The board of directors of the company in its meeting on Saturday approved cessation of Rajiv Gupta as Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel), with effect from May 10, 2025, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, the board of directors has approved the appointment of Sarit Maheshwari as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from May 10, 2025.

He has 35 years of experience in the power sector and was associated with NTPC as Head of Project Korba, it said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 10 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

