Nvidia to keep sponsoring H-1B visas despite Trump's new $100K fee: Report

Chipmaker Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang said that the company will continue to sponsor H-1B visas and cover all associated costs following U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order last month that imposed a $100,000 fee on each new application, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.
"As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives," Huang wrote in a message to staff, cited by Business Insider.
"And the miracle of Nvidia â€” built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world â€” would not be possible without immigration," Huang added, according to the report.
Nvidia declined to comment.
Trump's order bars new H-1B recipients from entering the United States unless the employer sponsoring their visa has made an additional $100,000 payment. The administration has said the order does not apply to people who already hold H-1B visas or those who submitted applications before September 21.