Ola CEO faces backlash after heated social media exchange with Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is under fire for a heated exchange with comedian Kunal Kamra, sparking a debate on professionalism and handling customer grievances. Words like "arrogant," "crass," and "vulgar" have been used to describe the CEO's language after the spat, which began when Kamra tweeted a criticism about the condition of Ola Electric scooters.
The exchange started when Kamra posted a picture of Ola Electric scooters gathering dust outside a dealership, apparently awaiting service. Aggarwal responded by accusing Kamra of taking money to criticise the company, tweeting, "Since you care so much Kunal Kamra, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career."
Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career.— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024
Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs… https://t.co/ZQ4nmqjx5q
Kamra hit back, calling the CEO arrogant to which Aggarwal replied, "Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you," challenging the comedian to work at Ola’s service centre.
Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you.— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024
Show your audience how much you truly care and whether you’re only gas and BS. https://t.co/yEvxhoGTvR
Rising criticism and unanswered complaints
As the exchange escalated, Aggarwal continued his online attacks, sidestepping the increasing customer complaints about Ola Electric scooters. The company, which reportedly receives nearly 80,000 complaints monthly, has faced criticism for service delays and unresolved issues, which Aggarwal did not address in his interactions with Kamra.
Many on social media criticised the CEO’s behaviour, labelling his tone as inappropriate for someone in his position.
While some users acknowledged points raised by both Aggarwal and Kamra, most expressed disappointment over the CEO’s approach. Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj criticised his dismissive attitude, tweeting, "Money can't buy customer satisfaction @bhash. Maybe focus on that. Absolutely crass tweets. Invest more in helping clients than your EGO."
Civil servant Sanjay Kumar also weighed in, stating, "This is definitely not a way to respond to genuine grievances of customers. If you are not able to handle the quality of services, then leave the job."
An X user remarked, "This can't be a statement of a company CEO. Terrible, many OLA users have been seeking help for months, and this guy is playing with his smartphone." Another user made a harsher comparison, saying Aggarwal talks "like a thug from Trilokpuri," while adding that Kamra’s "last funny joke was ages ago."
Aggarwal’s social media spat has reignited discussions on how CEOs should engage with the public, particularly in the face of criticism. With customer complaints piling up and the backlash growing, many wonder whether the CEO’s online persona is damaging Ola’s reputation more than helping it.