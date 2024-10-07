Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ola CEO faces backlash after heated social media exchange with Kunal Kamra

Ola CEO faces backlash after heated social media exchange with Kunal Kamra

The exchange between the two began when comedian Kunal Kamra posted a picture of Ola Electric scooters gathering dust outside a dealership, apparently awaiting service

Bhavish Aggarwal, Kunal Kamra

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is under fire for a heated exchange with comedian Kunal Kamra, sparking a debate on professionalism and handling customer grievances. Words like "arrogant," "crass," and "vulgar" have been used to describe the CEO's language after the spat, which began when Kamra tweeted a criticism about the condition of Ola Electric scooters.

The exchange started when Kamra posted a picture of Ola Electric scooters gathering dust outside a dealership, apparently awaiting service. Aggarwal responded by accusing Kamra of taking money to criticise the company, tweeting, "Since you care so much Kunal Kamra, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career."
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 


Kamra hit back, calling the CEO arrogant to which Aggarwal replied, "Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you," challenging the comedian to work at Ola’s service centre.

 

More From This Section

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar during the 69th National Film Awards, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: ANI)

Amid box office jitters, Saregama eyes majority stake in Dharma Productions

Gautam Adan

Adani in talks to acquire Heidelberg's Indian cement unit for $1.2 billion

Frammer AI

Video creation platform Frammer AI raises $2 mn investment from Lumikai

Premiummoney, funds, finance,

Inflexor Ventures aims to raise Rs 1,200-1,700 cr for its third fund

credit cards

Tata Digital's financial services bet pays off as credit cards top 1.5 mn


Rising criticism and unanswered complaints


As the exchange escalated, Aggarwal continued his online attacks, sidestepping the increasing customer complaints about Ola Electric scooters. The company, which reportedly receives nearly 80,000 complaints monthly, has faced criticism for service delays and unresolved issues, which Aggarwal did not address in his interactions with Kamra.

Many on social media criticised the CEO’s behaviour, labelling his tone as inappropriate for someone in his position.

While some users acknowledged points raised by both Aggarwal and Kamra, most expressed disappointment over the CEO’s approach. Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj criticised his dismissive attitude, tweeting, "Money can't buy customer satisfaction @bhash. Maybe focus on that. Absolutely crass tweets. Invest more in helping clients than your EGO."

Civil servant Sanjay Kumar also weighed in, stating, "This is definitely not a way to respond to genuine grievances of customers. If you are not able to handle the quality of services, then leave the job."

An X user remarked, "This can't be a statement of a company CEO. Terrible, many OLA users have been seeking help for months, and this guy is playing with his smartphone." Another user made a harsher comparison, saying Aggarwal talks "like a thug from Trilokpuri," while adding that Kamra’s "last funny joke was ages ago."

Aggarwal’s social media spat has reignited discussions on how CEOs should engage with the public, particularly in the face of criticism. With customer complaints piling up and the backlash growing, many wonder whether the CEO’s online persona is damaging Ola’s reputation more than helping it.

Also Read

ola

MapMyIndia accuses Ola Electric of data theft for maps, sends legal notice

ola

Ola Electric set for IPO with Rs 12-13 GMP, price band at Rs 72-76 a share

ola

Ola Electric's China import costs surge 37% in FY24 amid rising expenses

Ola Electrics

Ola Electric sets price band of Rs 72-76 per share in one of biggest IPO

Ola delivery partner caught red-handed eating consumer's food

Viral video: Ola delivery partner caught red-handed eating consumer's food

Topics : Ola cab Ola Kunal Kamra BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon