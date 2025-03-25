Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric settles dues with Rosmerta Group, NCLT pleas withdrawn

Ola Electric settles dues with Rosmerta Group, NCLT pleas withdrawn

On Tuesday, Ola Electric announced that all outstanding dues have been amicably settled, resulting in Rosmerta filing for the withdrawal of the insolvency petitions from the NCLT

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ola Electric Mobility Limited, has resolved its financial disputes with the Rosmerta Group, leading to the withdrawal of insolvency petitions previously filed against it, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
 
The Rosmerta Group had earlier filed insolvency petitions against Ola Electric Technologies, citing unpaid dues. Rosmerta Digital Services claimed outstanding dues of just over ₹22 crore (approximately $2.5 million), while Rosmerta Safety Systems sought nearly ₹2.5 crore in payments.
 
On Tuesday, Ola Electric announced that all outstanding dues have been amicably settled, resulting in Rosmerta filing for the withdrawal of the insolvency petitions from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru. The company emphasised its commitment to maintaining strong business relationships and ensuring timely resolution of any commercial issues.
 
 
This resolution comes amid Ola Electric's efforts to optimise its operations. Ola Electric had also said a mismatch between company-provided sales data and government registration data in February was due to negotiations with its vehicle registration vendors.  
  The company said the backlog that arose from the data mismatch has been cleared, but the government has sought information on the matter.  Ola Electric Mobility Limited's stock closed at ₹55.72 per share on March 24. Ola Electric's shares have recovered slightly from a record low since it informed investors of the insolvency petition, but are still down about 27 per cent since listing last August.
 

More From This Section

Stanard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered

StanChart boosts private credit presence with 3 new hires in India

Zepto

Zepto in negotiations for $250 million secondary sale ahead of IPO

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy, Petrobras tender

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy appeals to Brazil on Petrobras-cancelled tender

BYD

BYD's sales soar as Chinese auto giant captures world's attention

VIKRAM SAHU, global head of equity research at BofA Securities

Vikram Sahu to take over as Bank of America's India country executive

Topics : Ola electric vehicles Ola BS Web Reports NCLT Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon