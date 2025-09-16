Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric hits 1 mn production mark, launches special edition RoadsterX+

Ola Electric hits 1 mn production mark, launches special edition RoadsterX+

To mark the milestone, the company has rolled out a special edition RoadsterX+ in a midnight blue, with sporty red accents across dual tone seat, rims and the battery pack

Ola Electric, OLA

The Bengaluru-based firm has built at scale and proved that world-class products can be designed, engineered, and manufactured right here in India (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric on Tuesday said it has rolled out one-millionth vehicle from its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Ola Electric commenced production in 2021 and has achieved this landmark in under four years, driven by strong demand for its S1 portfolio of electric scooters, and the recently launched Roadster X electric motorcycles.

To mark the milestone, the company has rolled out a special edition RoadsterX+ in a midnight blue, with sporty red accents across dual tone seat, rims and the battery pack.

"This marks the celebration of every Indian who trusted us and believed in our mission. In four years, we've gone from an idea to becoming India's EV two-wheeler leader," a company spokesperson said.

 

The Bengaluru-based firm has built at scale and proved that world-class products can be designed, engineered, and manufactured right here in India, the spokesperson added.

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric stock price slips 21% in 1 week; why EV 2W under pressure?

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric auditor flags 'material weakness' in inventory controls

Ola Electric Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Auto industry, automobile manufacturer

Ola Electric Mobility shares slip 6% as SoftBank trims over 2% stake

Ola Electric, OLA

SoftBank cuts Ola Electric stake to 15.68% after offloading 2.15%

Ola Electric Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Auto industry, automobile manufacturer

Ola Electric zooms 54% in 12 trading days; what's driving EV 2W stock?

"This milestone is a testament to how far we've come, and we're just getting started! Our mission is clear: #EndICEAge and make India the global EV hub," the spokesperson said.

Celebrating sustainability, the special edition RoadsterX+ features badges crafted from recycled copper waste and electroplated bar ends, reflecting recyclability built into Ola's design philosophy.

At the company's annual 'Sankalp' event the company also announced its 4680 Bharat Cell integrated vehicles starting with S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh priced at Rs 1,69,999 and Rs 1,89,999 respectively, with deliveries starting this Navratri.

Additionally, the event marked the company's entry into the sports scooter category with the all-new S1 Pro Sport with 5.2kWh and 4kWh battery packs powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell, starting at an introductory price of Rs 1,49,999, with deliveries starting in January 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TCS

TCS announces deal with ARN Media to modernise technology, business ops

indigo airlines, indigo

Indigo to launch direct flights to Copenhagen from Mumbai starting Oct 8

solar

Avaada Group commissions 11 solar plants in Maharashtra under MSKVY 2.0

Srinivas Phatak

Srinivas Phatak appointed new Unilever PLC CFO, to join board immediately

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy to raise $363 million from SBI, says CFO Sahil Yahoo

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola electric vehicles Ola

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon