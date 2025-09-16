Srinivas Phatak appointed new Unilever PLC CFO, to join board immediately

Unilever PLC has appointed Srinivas Phatak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after his predecessor was promoted to chief executive officer earlier this year. A long-standing company executive, Phatak will join Unilever’s board with immediate effect, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods firm announced on Tuesday. He has been serving as acting CFO since March.
Leadership change amid restructuring
The appointment follows the ousting of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hein Schumacher less than two years into his tenure, signalling the board’s dissatisfaction with the pace of the company’s restructuring efforts.
Phatak joined Unilever in 1999, working in finance and commercial roles in India. Before succeeding Fernando Fernandez, he served as deputy CFO and controller from 2022.
“The Unilever Board is in unanimous agreement that Srinivas is the best candidate for the role, due to the strength of his industry and functional experience and having performed strongly as acting CFO,” the company said in a statement.
Srinivas Phatak is a seasoned business and finance leader with more than 25 years of experience at Unilever, spanning all aspects of business and corporate finance. Prior to this role, he was the deputy CFO and controller, responsible for managing the group’s performance and stewardship.
From 2017 to mid-2021, Phatak held the positions of CFO of Hindustan Unilever Limited and vice-president finance for South Asia.Compensation package
Phatak is a qualified chartered accountant and cost accountant from India and serves as a non-executive director on the board of Coats Plc.
The 53-year-old executive will receive an annual fixed salary of $1.4 million and will also be eligible for an annual bonus and performance share plan awards, the company confirmed.
Unilever is currently undergoing a transformation that involves cutting costs, divesting underperforming brands, and spinning off its ice cream division.