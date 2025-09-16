Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS announces deal with ARN Media to modernise technology, business ops

TCS announces deal with ARN Media to modernise technology, business ops

TCS uses its global delivery capabilities and expertise in the communications and media industry to deliver technology, media, and finance operations services for ARN Media

TCS

TCS will modernise and automate core business operations across sales, operations, finance, and accounting (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced a multi-year deal with ARN Media, counted among Australia's leading audio-led entertainment companies, to transform its technology and business operations by leveraging its domain expertise in the media and entertainment industry.

TCS uses its global delivery capabilities and expertise in the communications and media industry to deliver technology, media, and finance operations services for ARN Media. This includes the design, development, and maintenance of enterprise and corporate applications, IT infrastructure support, end-user helpdesk and service management.

Drawing on its expertise in operating model transformation, TCS will streamline ARN Media's IT operations by rationalising the application portfolio and implementing consolidation and automation enablers tailored to the needs of ARN Media, the Tata Group company said in a release.

 

"Tata Consultancy Services...has announced a multi-year partnership with ARN Media, one of Australia's leading audio-led entertainment companies, to transform its technology and business operations...," according to the release by India's largest IT services company.

TCS will modernise and automate core business operations across sales, operations, finance, and accounting.

"This transformation is a key enabler as ARN builds a leaner and more agile organisation focused on the core of their business content delivery to their audiences," the release said.

Ciaran Davis, Chief Executive Officer, ARN, said, Our strategic partnership with TCS is a significant step towards building a leaner, more agile organisation that is investing in core activities of content creation, audience growth and digital capability."  ARN connects 8.0 million people each week through broadcast and digital radio across every state and territory in Australia. ARN owns 58 radio stations across 33 markets, plus 46 digital audio broadcasting stations nationwide, and reaches 6.8 million people each month through podcasts with over 2.9 million registered users.

Akhilesh Tiwari, President, Communications, Media and Information Services (CMI) at TCS, said, "By simplifying and modernising technology operations, we aim to drive greater efficiency across ARN's core business functions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

