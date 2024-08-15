M&M launches Thar Roxx, targets to rule above Rs 12.5 lakh category

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), India’s fourth-largest automaker, has launched the highly-anticipated Thar Roxx on Independence Day, in a bid to strengthen its share in the SUV market ahead.

The company expects the brand to become the number one product in the above Rs12.5 lakh category, in which Mahindra already has a 27 per cent market share, in three to five years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Thar Roxx is priced at Rs12.99 lakh for its entry-level model MX-1 (petrol), while the diesel version starts at Rs13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Pricing of the higher-end variants will be announced later.

“Half of the industry is at a price point less than Rs12.5 lakh, Mahindra is weak in this segment with a 13 per cent market share. On the other hand, in the above Rs12.5 lakh category, which makes 45 per cent in terms of industry volume, we have a market share of 27 per cent. We want to make the SUV brand the no1 brand in the above Rs12.5 lakh category in the next three to five years. This we believe can happen,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, chief executive officer, M&M.

Interestingly, in the above Rs12.5 lakh category, which makes 45 per cent in terms of industry volume, the company has a market share of 27 per cent. In the top five models in that segment, M&M has Scorpio at number one and Mahindra XUV 700 at number five. Jejurikar expressed hope that the company will be able to bring a significant change in its share in below Rs12.5 lakh category too, through the success of the recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Bookings for the Thar ROXX will open online and at Mahindra dealerships from October 30, and test drives will start from September 14, 2024.

Deliveries will commence this Dussehra, ensuring customers can enjoy their new Mahindra SUV as soon as possible, the company said.

Designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai, engineered at the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, and developed and tested at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT), the Thar ROXX is built at Mahindra's advanced facility in Nashik.

“The Thar brand has always been a cultural phenomenon, symbolizing freedom and a strong sense of community. Building on this legacy, the Thar Roxx is ‘the SUV, seamlessly combining head-turning design, a refined drive, powerful performance, superior off-roading capability, ultimate safety, luxurious space, and advanced technology. With Thar Roxx, we’re not just elevating the SUV experience, we're setting our sights on making the Thar brand the No. 1 SUV (above Rs12.5 lakh segment),” said Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, M&M.

“Thar ROXX represents a new era of refined body-on-frame SUVs, built on our all-new M GLYDE platform. This cutting-edge platform, enables us to deliver the best of both worlds – blending refined urban sophistication typically found in monocoque SUVs like the XUV700 with unparalleled, tech-enabled off-road capabilities. With standout features such as a panoramic skyroof, advanced Level 2 ADAS, and Harman Kardon branded audio, the Thar Roxx redefines the ownership experience, setting new benchmarks in luxury and safety,” said R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M.