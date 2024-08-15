Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Realty firm Kalpataru Ltd files draft papers to raise Rs 1,590 cr via IPO

Realty firm Kalpataru Ltd files draft papers to raise Rs 1,590 cr via IPO

While a majority of the company's projects are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, Maharashtra, it has two ongoing projects in Hyderabad, Telangana and Noida, Uttar Pradesh

real estate

The company has a portfolio of 40 ongoing, forthcoming and planned projects comprising 49.77 million square feet area | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate firm Kalpataru Ltd has filed draft prospectus with market regulator SEBI to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for raising up to Rs 1,590 crore, mainly to reduce debt.
The Mumbai-based company has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to launch its IPO, which comprises fresh issue of shares, having face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating up to Rs 1,590 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It would use Rs 1,192.5 crore for repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings.
"We are an integrated real estate development company involved in all key activities associated with real estate development, including the identification and acquisition of land (or development rights thereto), planning, designing, execution, sales, and marketing of our projects," the DRHP said.
The company has a portfolio of 40 ongoing, forthcoming and planned projects comprising 49.77 million square feet area. Of these 25 projects having 22 million square feet are currently underway.
While a majority of the company's projects are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, Maharashtra, it has two ongoing projects in Hyderabad, Telangana and Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It has land banks in Surat, Gujarat; Nagpur, Maharashtra; and Udaipur, Rajasthan.

More From This Section

Abhinandan LodhaAbhinandan Lodha

House of Abhinandan Lodha eyes 30% growth in property sales in FY25

housing, housing finance

Signature Global plans to foray in Delhi, Noida property mkts

BSNL, MTNL

MTNL-BSNL service agreement awaits as DoT checks for tax implications

Air conditioner

Air-conditioner makers log two-fold jump in profits amid blistering heat

Salary hike, Salary, Rupee

After Rs 2.5 LPA job offer, Cognizant grants 1% salary hikes to employees

Kalpataru Ltd is part of the Kalpataru group. Other companies in the group are -- Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Property Solutions (India) and Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd.
Kalpataru Group was established in 1969 by Mofatraj P Munot and has a legacy of 55 years.
The Group has a multi-national presence and has operations in EPC contracting for power transmission and distribution, oil and gas, railways, civil infrastructure projects, warehousing and logistics, and facility management.
Further, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is listed on the NSE and BSE.
ICICI Securities Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd are the book running lead managers for the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Kalpataru Projects International Q1FY25 results: PAT falls 26% to Rs 84 cr

Premiumstocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

CDSL, KPIL, Brigade: 4 midcap stocks that can fall over 14% from here

Kalpataru international

Kalpataru Projects International board to raise Rs 300 cr through NCDs

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

Kalpataru Projects Board to meet on June 10 to mull fund raise; stock up 6%

kolkata metro

Kalpataru Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,071 cr for metro tunnel project

Topics : IPO Kalpataru Real Estate Real estate firms initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon