LatentView Analytics bags 70% stake in Decision Point for $39.1 million

LatentView Analytics, a global digital analytics consulting and solutions leader, has acquired 70 per cent of the outstanding equity capital in Decision Point, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) Business Transformation and Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solutions, for $39.1 million. The remaining 30 per cent equity will be acquired over the next two years, based on agreed valuation principles.



"We are excited to complete the acquisition of Decision Point Analytics, as per the agreed terms set earlier in the year,” said Rajan Sethuraman, chief executive officer of LatentView. “Decision Point’s strength in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) practice, especially in Revenue Growth Management solutions, opens new doors for LatentView. Over the last few months, we have had several engaging joint selling opportunities with Decision Point and are fully energised to drive synergistic growth.”



"We are thrilled to become a part of the LatentView family," said Ravi Shankar, Founder and CEO of Decision Point. "We look forward to the next phase of our journey, unlocking synergies as we take our RGM and Generative AI (GenAI) solutions to enterprise clients across North America and Europe, powered by LatentView’s go-to-market strategy."



Decision Point Analytics, established in 2012, has over a decade of experience developing AI-powered solutions. The company has over 300 employees worldwide and is renowned for its expertise in demand forecasting, pricing analytics, promotion analytics, retail segmentation, and marketing mix models, particularly in the CPG vertical. Among its key solutions is BeagleGPT, a conversational GenAI app for Microsoft Teams used by Fortune 500 CPG customers to enhance data analytics adoption within their firms. Decision Point's RGM capabilities have won awards and recognition from both Microsoft and the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI).



Commenting on the acquisition, Rajan Venkatesan, chief financial officer of LatentView Analytics, said, "With the closing of this acquisition, we have fully utilised all the funds raised during the IPO. The acquisition underscores our commitment to CPG as a focus vertical. We are already seeing significant revenue and cost synergy opportunities and remain committed to investing for growing this vertical.”