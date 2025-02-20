Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HP Telecom India IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

HP Telecom India IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

HP Telecom India IPO opens for subscription today. Check price band, lot size, GMP, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HP Telecom India IPO: The initial public offering of mobile phones and accessories distributor HP Telecom India opens for public subscription today, February 20, 2025. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise Rs 34.23 crore from the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.16 million equity shares.
 
Here are the key details of the HP Telecom India IPO from its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):
 
HP Telecom India IPO price band, lot size
The HP Telecom India IPO is available at Rs 108 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
 
A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 1,29,600 to bid for one lot of 1,200 shares. The minimum amount required by a High Net-Worth Individual (HNI) is for a minimum of 2 lots, or 2,400 shares.

HP Telecom India IPO grey market premium (GMP)
The unlisted shares of HP Telecom India were trading flat in the grey markets ahead of the opening of the public offering, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Thus, the HP Telecom India IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil today.
 
HP Telecom India IPO allotment date, listing date
The HP Telecom India IPO will remain open for subscription tentatively until Monday, February 24, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of HP Telecom India IPO shares is expected to be finalized on Thursday, February 25, 2025.
 
Shares of HP Telecom India are slated to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Friday, February 28, 2025.
 
HP Telecom India IPO registrar, lead manager
Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for the public offering of HP Telecom India IPO, while Interactive Financial Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
HP Telecom India IPO objective
The proceeds from the public offering will be utilised by HP Telecom India to fund the working capital requirements of the company. The company also intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
 
About HP Telecom India
HP Telecom India, incorporated in 2011, initially distributed mobile phones and accessories before expanding into home appliances and LED TVs. The company secured exclusive distribution rights for brands like Sony, Apple, and Jio, broadening its offerings and geographical reach. In 2020, HP Telecom India ventured into manufacturing and distributing N95 surgical masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the company operates as an exclusive distributor of Apple products across several territories in India. HP Telecom India continues to diversify its portfolio, securing distribution rights for brands like 'Nothing' and expanding its trading operations into new regions.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

