Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch, Feb 20, 2025: Religare Ent, Waaree Energies, Bharat Forge

Stocks to Watch, Feb 20, 2025: Religare Ent, Waaree Energies, Bharat Forge

Stocks to Watch, Feb 20, 2025: From Religare to Waaree Energies, here are few stocks that will remain on investors' radar today

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch on February 20, 2025: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 are poised for a negative start. Around 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded lower by 84.5 points at 22,880. 
 
In the previous session, Sensex settled at 75,939.18, down marginally by 28.21 points or 0.04 per cent, and NSE Nifty50, too, settled flat at 22,932.90, down merely 12.40 points or 0.05 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus on February 20, 2025:

Religare Enterprises: The company received a tepid response to its open offer. As per the data of the open offer, against 90,042,541 shares (26 per cent), only 231,025 shares (0.07 per cent) were tendered.
 
 
LTTS: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is targeting $3 billion in revenue in the short to medium term.
 
Infosys: The information technology (IT) services company said it did not use force or intimidation tactics when it laid off trainees at the Mysuru campus over performance-related issues, and that it was explaining the circumstances to the labour department authorities.

Also Read

global stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 19, 2025: L&T, Concor, Airtel, Akzo Nobel, Power Grid

Stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 18, 2025: Airtel, NTPC, Power Grid, Vedanta, Paytm

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, Feb 14, 2025: TaMo, Nazara Tech, Hindalco, Paytm, NTPC

SBI Card

Macquarie upgrades SBI Card to 'Outperform'; share price soars 5% on BSE

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Stocks to Watch, Feb 13, 2025: Honasa, ITI, Godrej Ind, Muthoot Finance

 
Hyundai Motor India: The company is looking to position itself as a manufacturing hub for exports for emerging markets like Africa and neighbouring nations, according to reports.
 
Reliance Infrastructure: In a clarification to reports, the company informed exchanges that the company is evaluating manufacturing in the solar and battery business and has incorporated subsidiaries namely Reliance Battery GreenTech and Reliance Zetta SolarTech. 
 
Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, and AM General, USA, have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the supply of made-in-India advanced artillery cannons to the United States.  
Waaree Energies:  An order for the supply of solar modules for 362.5 MWp has been awarded by Khaba Renewable Energy to the company. 
 
DLF: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of four subsidiary companies namely DLF City Centre, DLF Lands India, DLF Info City Developers (Kolkata), and DLF Emporio and demerger of 3 special economic zone (SEZ) undertakings situated at Silokhera, Hyderabad, and Chennai of DLF Assets, subsidiary company, into DLF Cyber City Developers.
 
Rites: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Water and Power Research Station, a research and development (R&D) organisation as a subordinate office of the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.
 
ONGC: The company is seeking a joint venture partner to construct very large ethane carriers (VLECs) to ship feedstock for its petrochemical plant in western India.
 
Orchid Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) completed its surprise inspection at the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Alathur, Tamil Nadu, resulting in seven minor observations.
 
Awfis Space Solutions: The company received orders from the joint commissioner of state tax to provisionally attach the operative bank account held in HDFC Bank Limited and ICICI Bank.
 
Sterlite Technologies: The NCLT approved the demerger of Sterlite Technologies and STL Networks.
 
Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra Group partnered with  Anduril Industries,  an American technology, to develop Autonomous Maritime Systems, advanced AI-enabled Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) technologies and innovative Command and Control (C2) software.
 
Iris Business Services: The company inked a memorandum of understanding  (MoU) with the Department of Industries, Trade & Commerce, Government of Goa, to support the growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in the state. 
 
Waaree Energies:  An order for the supply of solar modules for 362.5 MWp has been awarded by Khaba Renewable Energy to the company. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific markets decline

share market stock market trading

Stock Markets Today, Feb 20: Fed minutes, Nifty weekly F&O, Tariffs; IPOs

share market stock market trading

Buy & Sell: Top picks by Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal for February 20

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these two stocks on Feb 20

ballistic missiles UAE

Defence stocks in focus; Data Patterns, GRSE, Zen, DCX rally up to 15%

Topics : stocks to watch Stocks in focus Buzzing stocks Bharat Forge Waaree Energies Reliance Infrastructure Religare Enterprises ONGC Hyundai Motor India LTTS DLF Awfis Rites Orchid Pharma Sterlite Technologies M&M S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPakistan vs New Zealand LIVERekha Gupta Delhi New CMDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon