Friday, October 03, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Omkara ARC acquires Wind World India's debt with ₹1,225-cr offer

Omkara ARC acquires Wind World India's debt with ₹1,225-cr offer

The Areion Group ARC said it has acquired the debt from the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), the state-run bad bank, under the Swiss challenge method, as per a statement

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

The win will make the ARC as the lead decision maker in Wind World India's ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as it has secured an 80 per cent voting share in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) with the Rs 1,225-crore investment.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Omkara Asset Reconstruction Company on Friday said it has bagged Rs 3,763 crore debt of the bankrupt Wind World India with a Rs 1,225-crore bid.

The Areion Group ARC said it has acquired the debt from the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), the state-run bad bank, under the Swiss challenge method, as per a statement.

The win will make the ARC as the lead decision maker in Wind World India's ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as it has secured an 80 per cent voting share in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) with the Rs 1,225-crore investment.

WWIL, which was formerly known as Enercon India, operates 650 MW of renewable energy projects and manages the operations and maintenance for 4,500 MW of installed capacity across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, as per the statement.

 

The Rs 3,763-crore debt was originally assigned to NARCL by a consortium of leading lenders nearly 18 months ago.

As the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has permitted the withdrawal of the existing resolution plan, the path has now been cleared for inviting fresh expressions of interest from potential resolution applicants, the ARC statement added.

"Wind World India represents a critical piece of the country's renewable energy infrastructure, and we are proud to take the lead in unlocking its full potential," the group's Co-Founder and Managing Director Manish Lalwani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BYD

BYD outsells Tesla for fourth straight quarter despite sales dip

artificial intelligence, AI

Magicbricks to raise AI integration in products, eyes IPO in 2-3 yearspremium

Anil Ambani

Bombay HC rejects Anil Ambani plea against SBI fraud classification

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC restrains entities from unauthorised use of 'DHANUKA' trademark

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki rolls out 200K units in Sept, marks 26% jump in production

Topics : Company News acquisition Debt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon