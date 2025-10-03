Friday, October 03, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bombay HC rejects Anil Ambani plea against SBI fraud classification

The SBI had last year classified the accounts as fraud, alleging misappropriation of funds by entering into transactions that violated the terms of loans extended by it

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said there was no merit in the plea. A detailed copy of the judgement was not available immediately. | Photo: Reuters

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by industrialist Anil Ambani challenging the State Bank of India's (SBI) decision classifying his and Reliance Communications' accounts as fraud.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said there was no merit in the plea. A detailed copy of the judgement was not available immediately.

The SBI had last year classified the accounts as fraud, alleging misappropriation of funds by entering into transactions that violated the terms of loans extended by it.

Ambani moved the HC, arguing that the bank had not followed the principles of natural justice as it did not grant him a hearing.

 

Certain documents, based on which the classification orders were passed, were not provided to him initially, and furnished only after six months, the petition claimed.

The bank this year lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which searched premises linked to Reliance Communications and Ambani's residence.

The CBI said it had registered a complaint after the State Bank of India claimed a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore resulting from alleged misappropriation by Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani.

