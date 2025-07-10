Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nutella maker Ferrero to acquire WK Kellogg private in $3.1 bn deal

The deal, which still needs approval from Kellogg shareholders, is expected to close in the second half of the year

The Ferrero Group will pay $23 for each Kellogg share. The transaction includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of WK Kellogg Co's portfolio of breakfast cereals across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Ferrero, known for brands like Nutella and Butterfinger, is taking cereal company WK Kellogg private in a deal valued at approximately $3.1 billion.

The Ferrero Group will pay $23 for each Kellogg share. The transaction includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of WK Kellogg Co's portfolio of breakfast cereals across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

Kellogg's brands include Fruit Loops, Special K, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies.

The deal, which still needs approval from Kellogg shareholders, is expected to close in the second half of the year. Once the transaction is complete, Kellogg's stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the company will become a Ferrero subsidiary.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

