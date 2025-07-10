Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / HUL appoints Priya Nair as CEO & MD from Aug 1, first woman to lead company

HUL appoints Priya Nair as CEO & MD from Aug 1, first woman to lead company

Hindustan Unilever announces Priya Nair as its new CEO & MD, making her the first woman to lead the company. Nair brings over 20 years of experience in various leadership roles at Unilever

Nair was one of the first Indian-origin women to hold the position globally in the Unilever Leadership Executive in 2022.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday announced that Priya Nair will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) effective 1 August, making her the first woman to lead the consumer goods major.
 
Rohit Jawa will step down as CEO and MD on 31 July to pursue the next chapter of his professional journey, the company said in a release.
 
Nair is currently the President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever and oversees a €13 billion portfolio, which includes hair care, skin care, prestige beauty, and health and wellbeing brands across more than 20 countries. She will join the board of HUL, subject to necessary approvals, and will continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).
 
 
Her journey at the company began in 1995, and she has worked across various sales and marketing roles in home care, beauty & wellbeing, and personal care businesses.
 
In its release, HUL said, “Her significant contributions led her to become the Executive Director, Home Care, HUL between 2014 and 2020, and thereafter, the Executive Director, Beauty & Personal Care, HUL from 2020 to 2022.”

The release also noted that Nair subsequently became the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever. “Since 2023, Priya has had a successful tenure as President of Beauty & Wellbeing, one of Unilever’s fastest growing businesses,” the release stated.
 
When Nair was the Executive Director for Home Care (South Asia), she turned around the business by driving sustainability, value innovation, and cost efficiencies. 
 
Nair was one of the first Indian-origin women to hold the position globally in the Unilever Leadership Executive in 2022.
 
She is a commerce graduate from Sydenham College and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from SIBM, Pune. She has also completed executive education at Harvard Business School.
 
In the release, HUL said that Jawa took over as CEO and MD in 2023. During his tenure of over two years, the company delivered volume-led competitive growth.
 
“He introduced the ‘ASPIRE’ strategy, which is driving the business to transform its portfolio and channels towards high-growth demand spaces. Rohit has held many notable roles across his successful 37-year career, including Executive Vice President of North Asia and Chair of Unilever China, as well as Chair of Unilever Philippines, two of the most important Unilever operations, where he achieved notable success,” the release said.
 
Nitin Paranjpe, Chairman of HUL, said, “On behalf of the Board of HUL, I would like to thank Rohit for leading the business through tough market conditions and strengthening its foundations for success. The company took decisive actions to sharpen the portfolio and further stepped up its market leadership over the last two years. I wish him the very best for the next chapter in his life.”
 
He also stated that Nair has had an outstanding career at HUL and Unilever. “I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance,” Paranjpe added.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

