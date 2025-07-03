Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Max Financial's Axis Max Life reports unauthorised acces to customer data

Axis Max Life Insurance is a joint venture between private lender Axis Bank and Max Financial

CYBER, TECH

Cyber fraud cases in India jumped more than four times in fiscal 2024, causing losses of $20 million

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Max Financial Services said on Wednesday that its unit, Axis Max Life Insurance, received communication about unauthorized access to some customer data from an anonymous sender.

The company has initiated a security assessment and data log analysis, Max Financial said.

"A detailed investigation is also underway in consultation with information security experts to assess the root cause of the incident and take remedial action, as necessary" the company said in a statement.

Indian firms such as Angel One, Niva Bupa Health Insurance and Star Health and HDFC Life Insurance have reported high-profile security breaches in the past 10 months.

Cyberattacks in India have tripled in the last three years.

The incidents prompted the country's insurance regulator to direct industry-wide audits of IT systems.

Cyber fraud cases in India jumped more than four times in fiscal 2024, causing losses of $20 million, Reuters reported earlier this year.

Internal government data as of April 2024 showed that individuals lost nearly $1.26 billion to cyber fraud at financial institutions since 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

