B2B platform Udaan sees sale of over 2.25 billion products in 2023

Initial Public Offering-bound business-to-business e-commerce firm Udaan, India’s largest e-business-to-business (eB2B) platform, said that over 2.25 billion products catering to over 23 million orders were shipped by the platform in calendar year 2023. These orders were shipped across all states of Bharat. Under the essentials category (fresh, fast-moving consumer goods, staples, pharma), the platform catered to 20 million orders and nearly 10 lakh tonnes of products were shipped through the platform. Over 70 million products were shipped under the discretionary (electronics, general merchandise, and lifestyle) category catering to over 3 million orders. During this period, 900 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs 1 crore each, while close to 600 sellers did business worth Rs 2 crore on the platform.

“The large volume of orders and a significantly higher repeat purchase rate highlights the preference Udaan enjoys among its retailer partners,” said Vaibhav Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Udaan. “Encouraged by our solid performance, we will continue to work towards strengthening our market position and capitalise on the huge $150 billion opportunity that the Indian eB2B market offers.”

By harnessing the power of technology to elevate Kirana commerce, Udaan encourages digitisation of payments among small retailers and kiranas. In calendar year 2023, 22 per cent of retailers on the Udaan platform adopted digital payment methods.

In calendar year 2023, Udaan witnessed a huge surge across the essentials category. There was a repeat purchase rate of over 90 per cent. About 504 million biscuit packets, 437 million personal care units, 251 million beverage units were shipped through the platform. This was followed by ready-to-eat products about 87 million noodle packets and 15 million beverage units. In addition, around 72 million Namkeen items and 50 million coffee packets were sold in calendar year 2023. The highest demand for these products came from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Over 9.6 lakh tonnes of food products (staples and fast-moving consumer goods) were shipped through Udaan in calendar year 2023. 7.9 lakh tonnes of staples, which included 4.3 lakh tonnes of sugar and oil and over 3.6 lakh tonnes of rice, pulses and flours, were shipped across Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III towns & cities of India. In addition, over 1.7 lakh tonnes of fast-moving consumer goods products were shipped through Udaan.

In calendar year 2023, Udaan’s electronics category catered to 1.3 million orders and over 31 million products were shipped through the platform. This included over 21 million accessories, 7.5 million consumer electronics, and 2.5 million mobile handsets. A large volume of orders for electronics products came primarily from Karnataka, Assam, and Bihar.

Retailers in the general merchandise and hardware category placed orders for over 7.5 million products. The demand ranged from 4.7 million plastic products, appliances and cookware items, 1.7 million metal utensils, and 1 million cycles, luggage, toys and baby care products. Udaan’s lifestyle category comprising clothing, accessories, and footwear facilitated shipping of over 19 million products catering to 1 million orders in calendar year 2023. Around 3 million men’s t-shirts and shirts, 6 million pairs of footwear, 1 million women's wear were shipped across India.

Also, about 900 sellers achieved the landmark of selling products worth Rs 1 crore through the Udaan platform during calendar year 2023. Around 600 sellers achieved sales of over Rs 2 crore during this period, of which 500 sellers were from essentials and 100 from discretionary categories.

In calendar year 2023, Udaan raised $340 million in Series E financing. The funds would help it to further strengthen customer experience, market penetration, and strategic vendor partnerships.