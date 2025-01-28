OYO-owned Innov8 raises Rs 110 crore at Rs 1,000 crore valuation

OYO-owned Innov8, a flex space startup, has raised Rs 110 crore at a valuation of Rs 1,000 crore. The fundraise was facilitated by InCred, with the company diluting 10 per cent of its stake for this capital infusion. The funding round was led by family offices, including Gauri Shahrukh Khan, Mankind Pharma, Rupa Group, and Jagruti Dalmia. These investors collectively accounted for 55 per cent of the total funds raised.
The issue received a strong response, with interest from strategic investors to acquire the full stake on offer. According to the company, the issue was oversubscribed by 2.7 times.
Innov8 recently announced plans to double its coworking centres in India to 100 by 2025. The capital raised will support strategic inorganic growth opportunities, including acquisitions, technology upgrades, partnerships, and expansion into niche segments.
In addition, Innov8 has launched two state-of-the-art centres in Mumbai—Navi Mumbai and Andheri. Each centre spans over 1 lakh square feet and has a total seating capacity of 3,000, marking Innov8’s largest facilities to date.
This initiative is part of the company's ongoing programme to expand its presence in existing Tier-I cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. Additionally, Innov8 plans to add 4 million square feet of managed office space in India over the next three years.
Commenting on the development, Rakesh Kumar, group chief financial officer, OYO, said: “The funds raised will empower Innov8 to accelerate our expansion plans, building on the strong growth and operating leverage we are already achieving. It also underscores the trust and confidence our investors have in our vision, business model, and growth trajectory.”
Pankhuri Sakhuja, business head, Innov8, said: “Over the past few years, we have prioritised long-term, sustainable growth. This capital infusion will not only strengthen our financial stability but also lay a robust foundation for future expansion.”
The company shared that it has achieved over 90 per cent occupancy in its centres, driven by rising demand for flexible office spaces.
Innov8 has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 62 crore in FY24, including one-time exceptional items, compared to Rs 2.5 crore in FY23. With this, Innov8 is now one of only two net profitable companies in the flex space business.